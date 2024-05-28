Watch : Indian – French Soldiers Playing Tug-Of-War | Who Wins The Match?

The Indian and French soldiers can be seen involved in a fun-playful tug-of-war competition. The soldiers from the two countries have joined hands under India-France Joint military exercise name. ‘Shakti 2024’. This exercise was held in Umroi, Meghalaya.

Siddhant Sibbal posted on ‘X’, captioning,

Watch: Tug of war being played during the Indian, French army to army exercises in Umroi, Meghalaya.

The 7th edition of the India-France Joint Military exercise SHAKTI was held from 13th to 26th May 2024 in the foreign training node in Meghalaya, a press release said.

Aim of exercise SHAKTI was to enhance joint military capability of both sides to undertake multi-domain operations in a Sub Conventional scenario under Chapter VII of the united nations mandate. The joint exercise focused on operations in the semi-urban and mountainous terrain, according to the press release.

Exercise SHAKTI enabled the two countries to share best practices in Tactics, Techniques and procedures of conducting joint operations, it added.

The seventh edition of the India- France Joint Military Exercise SHAKTI concluded Monday, at the Umroi Joint training node in Meghalaya. It is a biennial training event conducted alternatively in both India and France. The last edition was conducted in France in November 2021.

The Indian Army contingent comprising of 90 personnel was represented by the 22nd Battalion of the Rajput Regiment.

The exercise, which began on May 13, was primarily focused on operations in the semi-urban and mountainous terrain. Two sides shared their best practices in Tactics, Techniques and Procedures of conducting joint operations.

The joint exercise comes amid a strong push by both New Delhi and Paris to expand the overall scope of the India-France strategic partnership. “The 7th edition (Exercise SHAKTI) is the most ambitious yet,” said French Army General Valentin Seiler.

“French armed forces have same strategic view with its Indian ally and through its permanent presence in Indo-Pacific region, actively contributing to the stability & security of the Indo-Pacific region.” he further said in a video shared by French Embassy in India.

A statement by the Indian Army read, “”The closing ceremony witnessed final validation by Tri Service observer delegation group of both nations. The exercise facilitated synergy in the conduct of joint tactical operations and enhancing interoperability between both Armed Forces.”

