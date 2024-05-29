Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his strong confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies while addressig a public rally. He went on to predict a resounding victory for the BJP. Speaking on Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister highlighted the widespread adoption of slogans like “400 paar” and “phir ek baar Modi Sarkar,”crediting them to the transformative changes that the country witnessed over the past decade.

In a recent interview with a media source, Chief Minister Adityanath stated, “On June 4, BJP-NDA will meet the target of ‘400 paar’. Today, ‘400 paar’ has become the mantra for the common man. Everywhere you can hear ‘Phir ek baar Modi Sarkar – Abki baar 400 paar’. This has not happened suddenly but due to the changes in the country in every sector in the last 10 years under the leadership of PM Modi.”

Adityanath pointed to significant developments in various sectors as evidence of the progress made under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration. “This has happened through works in sectors like highways, railways, AIIMS, IIT, IIM, Har Ghar Nal se Jal, and Kisan Samman Nidhi. The sensitivity of the government can be seen through the poor welfare schemes. On June 4, BJP-NDA will meet the target of ‘400 paar’,” he added.

The Chief Minister also took the opportunity to criticize the opposition, particularly the INDIA bloc, accusing them of undermining the Constitution. “The people of Congress and INDI alliance have made the most mockery of the Constitution. Going against the sentiments of Baba Ambedkar, the then Congress had included Article 370 in the Constitution. The work of imprisoning freedom of expression was done during the first Congress government. The Constitution was strangled by imposing an emergency in 1975,” Adityanath charged.

He further accused Congress of attempting to manipulate reservations to benefit minorities, especially Muslims, against Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s principles. “Ambedkar used to say that reservations cannot be made based on religion, but Congress continuously tried to carve out some cent from the SC, ST, and OBC quota and give it to the minorities, especially Muslims. Congress did the same in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka,” he asserted.

Adityanath didn’t spare regional parties either, condemning them for their stance on religion-based reservations. “Samajwadi Party had written in its manifesto in 2012 and 2014 that it will give reservation to Muslims. In Bihar, RJD’s Lalu Prasad has said that he is in favour of Muslim reservation. There is mention of personal law in the Congress manifesto, which means Talibani rule,” he remarked.

Concluding his address, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister accused Congress and Samajwadi Party of trying to mislead the public, emphasizing that their attempts would be unsuccessful. “Seeing their defeat, Congress-SP are trying to mislead and their intentions will never be fulfilled. The people of India are very aware,” he said.

