Punjab Police nabs two KTF terror module operatives; arms and ammunitions recovered 3 October, 2022 | Pranay Lad

Punjab Police dismantled Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence’s (ISI) drone-based terror module known as Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) on Sunday.

KTF terror unit was busted along with two of its members from the Chamkaur Sahib area said, the Director General of Police (DGP) for Punjab, Gaurav Yadav on Sunday.

The terror unit is being operated by a Canada-based gangster Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala who happens to be a close aide of KTF’s chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar based in Canada, according to the Punjab Police.

Arrested operatives have been identified as Veeja Singh alias Gagan alias Gaggu who is a resident of Chand Nava village in Gulab Singh Wala village in Moga. Two illegal arms were recovered that included a 0.22 bore revolver and a 0.32 bore pistol with 21 live cartridges.

The news came four days after police found an AK-47 assault rifle in the paddy fields of the village of Arifke in Ferozepur, along with two magazines and 60 live bullets.

Further investigations revealed that the consignment was delivered using a drone under Arsh Dala’s instructions that were intended to be collected by Veeja Singh and Ranjodh Singh from Arifke village in Ferozepur.

DGP Yadav in a statement said that an intelligence-led operation was launched across the state to apprehend the accused. Rupnagar Police managed to nab both accused while acting on the provided instructions.

During the initial investigations, the arrested individuals had confessed that they went to Arifke village to collect the package. “Both accused have also confessed to having received few drone-based weapon consignments to deliver them at specific locations further as directed by Canada-based Terrorist/Gangster Arsh Dala, which was to be used further for major target killings to disturb communal harmony of the state,” added DGP Yadav.

An FIR has been filed in accordance with sections 25 of the Arms Act and 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Chamkaur Sahib Police station.

Sandeep Garg, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Rupnagar, stated that additional inquiries are being conducted and that other arrests should come soon.

The police said Dala’s involvement has emerged in several targeted killings that occurred in the border state of Punjab. Dala has also been known for his involvement in supplying militant hardware that includes RDX, IEDs, AK-47 and various other arms and ammunitions. Arsh Dala is now being extradited from Canada, according to DGP Gaurav Yadav, and will soon be taken to India. Notably, Arsh Dala has already been the subject of a Red Corner Notice as of May 2022.

