Study Reveals A New Era In Quantum Chromodynamics With Prediction Of Beautiful-Charming Tetraquarks

Human beings are perpetually engaged in the quest to uncover and understand the fundamental workings of the universe. Quantum physics is a branch of science that has helped unravel the intricate complexities of our universe at microscopic scales and beyond. Research in quantum physics has advanced our understanding of atoms, the building blocks of matter, and revealed that these atoms, composed of smaller subatomic particles such as protons, neutrons, and electrons, are not the ultimate constituents of matter.

Furthermore, these subatomic particles are not the smallest entities; they are made up of even more fundamental particles such as quarks, and there are other particles like muons and leptons beyond that. This has altered our prior understandingof matter and what it actually consists.

The Findings

In a recent development researchers at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) and the Institute of Mathematical Science (IMSc) have recently published groundbreaking findings in the Physical Review Letters. Their study opens new avenues in Quantum Chromodynamics (QCD), providing insights into exotic subatomic particles and advancing our understanding of the strong force.