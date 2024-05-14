Google I/O 2024 Is Happening Tonight: Here's How To Livestream In India And What Surprises Await

Google’s highly anticipated annual developer conference, Google I/O, is set to commence tonight, promising exciting announcements and insights into the tech giant’s latest innovations. Scheduled for 10:30 PM IST, the event will be live-streamed from the Shoreline Amphitheatre in California, USA, making it accessible to audiences worldwide through Google’s official YouTube channel and the I/O 2024 official website.

While earlier speculation hinted at the launch of the Pixel 8a during the event, Google surprised everyone with an early release last week. With the Pixel 8a already unveiled, attention now turns to what other revelations Google has in store for attendees and viewers alike.

One more day until #GoogleIO! We’re feeling 🤩. See you tomorrow for the latest news about AI, Search and more. pic.twitter.com/QiS1G8GBf9 — Google (@Google) May 13, 2024

One of the focal points of this year’s Google I/O is expected to be Google’s continued commitment to artificial intelligence (AI). With growing interest in generative AI tools like ChatGPT and CoPilot, Google has intensified its efforts, particularly with its Gemini model. Gemini powers Google’s latest chatbot and has found applications in collaborations with other tech giants like Samsung. The event may shed light on further integrations and partnerships, possibly extending to iOS features in collaboration with Apple.

Additionally, Google appears to be shifting focus from its traditional Assistant to the more advanced Gemini chatbot. This transition is likely to impact Assistant-enabled smart home devices, making it a topic of interest at Google I/O. The event is also anticipated to showcase broader AI integrations across Google’s product ecosystem, potentially introducing enhancements to the Gemini system and new AI capabilities for Pixel devices.

Blink and you’ll miss it 👀 #GoogleIO is coming next week on May 14 at 10 am PT. Tune in for our latest advancements in AI → https://t.co/BJCe4w8BPR pic.twitter.com/fSuKuzxG48 — Google (@Google) May 10, 2024

READ MORE : New GPT-4o, A Faster And Complimentary AI model, Introduced By OpenAI, Available To All Users

Another highlight of Google I/O 2024 is expected to be an in-depth exploration of Android 15, the latest iteration of Google’s operating system. Following the release of the first beta, attendees can anticipate a detailed overview of new features and improvements. Google I/O has historically served as a platform for unveiling user-centric innovations, offering developers and enthusiasts direct access to cutting-edge advancements. Insights from early beta releases hint at features such as partial screen sharing, notification cooldown options, and enhanced health tracking functionalities, along with new APIs aimed at optimizing app performance and storage management.

Are you ready for #GoogleIO? Watch on May 14 at 10 am PT for our latest launches, news and AI updates. ❤️ this post to receive a notification when we are live! pic.twitter.com/7q75LPuPhq — Google (@Google) May 9, 2024

Despite the early debut of the Pixel 8a, Google I/O may still unveil surprises on the hardware front. Speculation points to potential announcements regarding the Pixel Fold, possibly integrated into the Pixel 9 series, although a full launch may not be immediate. Rumors also suggest the introduction of a Pixel Tablet 2, although recent developments, such as the release of a dockless variant of the previous model, indicate that a new tablet may not be imminent. Nonetheless, attendees can anticipate tantalizing teasers of forthcoming hardware innovations.

As the tech world eagerly awaits Google I/O, the event promises to deliver exciting updates and insights that will shape the future of technology and innovation.

Show Full Article