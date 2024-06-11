‘Unacceptable Security Violation’: Tesla Ceo Elon Musk Threatens To Ban All Apple Devices From His Companies Over OpenAI Deal

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has threatened to prohibit the use of all Apple devices within his companies. This announcement comes in response to Apple’s newly announced partnership with OpenAI, which Musk has termed an “unacceptable security violation.”

In a series of posts on social media platform X, Musk expressed deep concerns about user information protection. He sharply criticized the integration between Apple and OpenAI, asserting that such a move poses significant security risks. Musk declared, “Either stop this creepy spyware or all Apple devices will be banned from the premises of my companies.”

If Apple integrates OpenAI at the OS level, then Apple devices will be banned at my companies. That is an unacceptable security violation. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 10, 2024

This response was triggered by a post from Apple CEO Tim Cook, who introduced ‘Apple Intelligence’ for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Cook described the new feature as “personal, powerful, and private,” and emphasized its integration into everyday apps. He wrote, “Introducing Apple Intelligence–our next chapter in AI.”

It’s patently absurd that Apple isn’t smart enough to make their own AI, yet is somehow capable of ensuring that OpenAI will protect your security & privacy! Apple has no clue what’s actually going on once they hand your data over to OpenAI. They’re selling you down the river. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 10, 2024

Musk’s objections centered on the integration of OpenAI at the operating system level, which he claimed would compromise the security of Apple devices. “If Apple integrates OpenAI at the OS level, then Apple devices will be banned at my companies. That is an unacceptable security violation,” Musk stated.

Apple Intelligence, launched on Monday, is designed as a personal intelligence system integrated into iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. It leverages Apple silicon to understand and generate language and images, take actions across apps, and utilize personal context to streamline and enhance everyday tasks.

Musk raised significant doubts about the security and privacy implications of this integration. He questioned Apple’s capability to safeguard user data once it is managed by OpenAI, stating, “It’s patently absurd that Apple isn’t smart enough to make their own AI, yet is somehow capable of ensuring that OpenAI will protect your security & privacy!”

Further criticizing Apple’s approach, Musk added, “Apple has no clue what’s actually going on once they hand your data over to OpenAI. They’re selling you down the river.”

This bold stance by Musk underscores the growing tensions and competition in the tech industry, particularly regarding AI development and data security.

