Aman Sehrawat Secures Paris 2024 Olympic Quota for India in Men's Freestyle Wrestling

Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat emerged victorious at the World Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers in Istanbul, Turkey, securing a coveted Paris 2024 quota for India in the men’s 57kg freestyle category. The Asian champion displayed exceptional prowess on Saturday as he clinched a resounding victory over Chongsong Han of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea with a scoreline of 12-2 in the semi-final.

Sehrawat’s triumph marked a significant milestone for Indian wrestling, as it represented the nation’s first Paris 2024 quota in men’s freestyle wrestling. Previously, all five quotas secured by Indian wrestlers were in the women’s category.

The Istanbul meet served as the final opportunity for wrestlers worldwide to secure quotas for the upcoming Summer Games. With three Paris Olympic quotas available in each weight class, competition was fierce as athletes vied for their chance to represent their countries on the grand stage.

Throughout the tournament, Sehrawat demonstrated his mettle, showcasing remarkable skill and determination. In earlier rounds, the 20-year-old defeated Olympian Georgi Vangelov of Bulgaria with a commanding performance, securing a 10-4 victory propelled by five takedowns. He then continued his winning streak by defeating Andriy Yatsenko of Ukraine with a score of 12-2, setting the stage for his crucial semi-final bout.

Reflecting on his performance, Sehrawat expressed his focus and determination, stating, “I slept last night knowing that I just have to fight for six minutes today. Whether you win or lose is a different matter. I just wanted to do my fight,” underscoring his single-minded commitment to his craft.

Despite Sehrawat’s success, Indian wrestler Deepak Punia faced disappointment in the 86kg category. The Asian Games silver medallist suffered a setback in his bid for an Olympic quota, falling to China’s Zushen Lin with a score of 6-4, despite initially leading 3-0 in his first bout. With Zushen Lin’s subsequent elimination in the quarter-finals, Punia’s hopes for securing a quota via the repechage route were dashed, marking a bittersweet conclusion to his campaign.

Sehrawat’s triumph serves as a testament to the burgeoning talent within Indian wrestling, underscoring the nation’s growing presence on the global stage. As preparations intensify for the Paris 2024 Olympics, Sehrawat’s achievement will undoubtedly inspire a new generation of athletes to pursue excellence in the sport.

