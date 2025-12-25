LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh latest news asim munir latest india news Ajit Agarkar Al Hind Air IVF Bus Fire bangladesh latest news asim munir latest india news Ajit Agarkar Al Hind Air IVF Bus Fire bangladesh latest news asim munir latest india news Ajit Agarkar Al Hind Air IVF Bus Fire bangladesh latest news asim munir latest india news Ajit Agarkar Al Hind Air IVF Bus Fire
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh latest news asim munir latest india news Ajit Agarkar Al Hind Air IVF Bus Fire bangladesh latest news asim munir latest india news Ajit Agarkar Al Hind Air IVF Bus Fire bangladesh latest news asim munir latest india news Ajit Agarkar Al Hind Air IVF Bus Fire bangladesh latest news asim munir latest india news Ajit Agarkar Al Hind Air IVF Bus Fire
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘Americans Are The Favourites, Then We Got…’ World No.1 Magnus Carlsen Places Indian Champion R Praggnanandhaa At Third Spot Among Top Contenders

‘Americans Are The Favourites, Then We Got…’ World No.1 Magnus Carlsen Places Indian Champion R Praggnanandhaa At Third Spot Among Top Contenders

Carlsen picked American Grandmasters Fabiano Caruana and Hikaru Nakamura as the most likeliest to win the Candidates and secure a chance to challenge India’s D Gukesh for the world title.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 25, 2025 17:44:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Americans Are The Favourites, Then We Got…’ World No.1 Magnus Carlsen Places Indian Champion R Praggnanandhaa At Third Spot Among Top Contenders

You Might Be Interested In

Former world chess champion Magnus Carlsen has rated Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa third among the favourites to win the Candidates 2026 tournament.

Praggnanandhaa registered a place for himself in the competition after topping the FIDE 2025 circuit. He will be the only Indian representative in the eight-player tournament which is scheduled to take place in Cyprus from March 28 to April 16.

You Might Be Interested In

“Just like last time, probably the Americans are the favorites. Then we got Pragg as the third favorite, and then probably a pretty big drop off after that. Wei Yi is really good, but I don’t think he’s capable of winning enough games to win the Candidates,” Carlsen told Chess.com.

“So it will be interesting to see. I would have loved to see some more big names in the field, but then again, if you didn’t qualify, you didn’t qualify,” added Carlsen.

Carlsen picked American Grandmasters Fabiano Caruana and Hikaru Nakamura as the most likeliest to win the Candidates and secure a chance to challenge India’s D Gukesh for the world title.

The current world number one has chosen to step away from the World Championship system. Because of this decision, the second-ranked player, Hikaru Nakamura, was able to qualify for the Candidates Tournament through the FIDE ratings qualification path.

In simple terms, the top-ranked player is not taking part in the usual World Championship process, and this opened the door for Nakamura to earn his place based on his high rating.

Also Read: Is Steam Down? Gamers Worldwide Hit By E502 L3 Errors On Christmas Eve

First published on: Dec 25, 2025 5:44 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Candidates 2026magnus carlsenR Praggnanandhaa

RELATED News

Top 5 Bowlers Quickest To 200 ODI Wickets: From Mitchell Starc To Mohammed Shami, Check Who Are The Other Players In The List

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Mumbai Vs Uttarakhand Live Streaming — When & Where To Watch Rohit Sharma’s Match

‘This Isn’t Net Practice’: Former India Spinner Reacts To Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Notching Up Centuries In Vijay Hazare Trophy

‘Huge Applause For Vaibhav Suryavanshi But It’s Not…’: R Ashwin’s Blunt Take After The Teenager Hits 190 Against Arunachal Pradesh In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Delhi vs Gujarat Live Streaming — When & Where to Watch Virat Kohli’s Match

LATEST NEWS

‘Lion King’ Actor Imani Smith Stabbed to Death at 25, Boyfriend Charged with Murder

New US Report Flags China’s Willingness To Expand Military Bases In Bangladesh And Myanmar, Does India Need To Worry? Explained

‘Not A Registered Religious Site’: Thailand Responds To India’s Criticism Over Vishnu Statue Demolition, Says, ‘We Respect Hinduism’

From Anjali Arora To Payal Gaming, How Top Influencers Became A Soft Target Amid ’19-Minute Viral Video’ Trend

Who Is Shahzad Akbar? Imran Khan’s Former Aide, Who Criticised Asim Munir, Attacked Outside UK Home, Suffers Nose And Jaw Fractures

Udaipur Horror Caught on Dash CAM: IT Manager Gang Raped by CEO and Other Employees in Moving Car After Birthday Party

CAT 2025 State-Wise Toppers: Is Delhi Leading the List of Top Scorers Across India? Check List Here

Why 25/12/25 Is A Rare Universal Moment, And How This Powerful Date Could Transform Your Life Forever? All You Need To Know

‘Ganja, MDMA, LSD, Ecstasy’: Hyderabad Police Arrest Software Techie And Her Boyfriend Running A Drug Network

‘Sarvam Maya’ X Review: ‘Nivin Pauly Makes Solid Comeback’, Aju Varghese Shines With Good Comic Timing | Watch Netizens’ Reaction

‘Americans Are The Favourites, Then We Got…’ World No.1 Magnus Carlsen Places Indian Champion R Praggnanandhaa At Third Spot Among Top Contenders

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Americans Are The Favourites, Then We Got…’ World No.1 Magnus Carlsen Places Indian Champion R Praggnanandhaa At Third Spot Among Top Contenders

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Americans Are The Favourites, Then We Got…’ World No.1 Magnus Carlsen Places Indian Champion R Praggnanandhaa At Third Spot Among Top Contenders
‘Americans Are The Favourites, Then We Got…’ World No.1 Magnus Carlsen Places Indian Champion R Praggnanandhaa At Third Spot Among Top Contenders
‘Americans Are The Favourites, Then We Got…’ World No.1 Magnus Carlsen Places Indian Champion R Praggnanandhaa At Third Spot Among Top Contenders
‘Americans Are The Favourites, Then We Got…’ World No.1 Magnus Carlsen Places Indian Champion R Praggnanandhaa At Third Spot Among Top Contenders

QUICK LINKS