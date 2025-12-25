Is Steam Down? Gamers Worldwide Hit By E502 L3 Errors On Christmas Eve

Christmas Eve turned out to be a disaster for gamers as Steam, the biggest digital platform for video games, unexpectedly went offline, leaving hundreds of thousands of users staring at error screens instead of holiday deals. The outage started at about 2:00 pm ET, just when players were logging in to grab discounts or relax with festive gaming.

Steam went quiet for over an hour, but at 2:39 pm ET, the service showed signs of returning, briefly, and sparked optimism, only to crash again almost immediately.

Gamers turned social media into channels of frustration, expressing it through memes and confusion, while wondering whether it was a manageable overload or a malfunction requiring deeper technical intervention.