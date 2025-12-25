LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi Christmas Traffic Alert: Plan Your Route Around South Delhi Malls, Beat Festive Congestion; Here’s Full List Of Affected Areas And Diversions

Delhi Christmas Traffic Alert: Plan Your Route Around South Delhi Malls, Beat Festive Congestion; Here's Full List Of Affected Areas And Diversions

Delhi Traffic Police issues Christmas travel advisory; South Delhi malls face heavy congestion, affected roads include Press Enclave, Saket, Pushp Vihar. Commuters advised to plan ahead, follow diversions, and ensure safety.

Representational image
Representational image

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 25, 2025 00:28:40 IST

Delhi Christmas Traffic Alert: Plan Your Route Around South Delhi Malls, Beat Festive Congestion; Here’s Full List Of Affected Areas And Diversions

Delhi Traffic Advisory For Christmas Celebrations 

Once again it is that time of the year when the whole Delhi gets ready for the festive season! But, before you rush out for Christmas shopping or festive dinners, please be informed that there is a special advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police.

The roads and areas near the South Delhi malls, such as Select City Mall, DLF Avenue, and MGF Metropolitan Court Mall, will be experiencing heavy traffic because of the Christmas festivities.

If you thought your sleigh ride would be smooth, think again! It is very important to plan your route, leave early, and keep an eye on the diversions if you want to avoid the traffic jams. Enjoy the festivities, but do not let the traffic take away your holiday happiness!

Date And Time Of Regulations: The traffic regulations came into force on Christmas Eve, Wednesday, 24 December, from 2 PM onwards, and will continue on 25 December from the same time.

Delhi Christmas Traffic Advisory: Key Points For Commuters

  • Malls Hosting Celebrations:

    • Select City Mall, DLF Avenue Mall, and MGF Metropolitan Court Mall in Saket and South Delhi are hosting Christmas festivities.

    • Traffic restrictions are in place around these malls, affecting nearby roads and local movement.

  • Affected Roads:

    • Press Enclave Road

    • Internal roads of Saket and Pushp Vihar

  • Diversion Points:

    • Sheikh Sarai Red Light (LBS Marg)

    • Asian Market Red Light (MB Road)

    • PTS Malviya Nagar Red Light (Sri Aurobindo Marg)

  • Traffic Restrictions:

    • Median cuts from Sheikh Sarai to Hauz Rani are closed.

    • Heavy vehicles and DTC/Cluster buses are restricted on Press Enclave Road.

    • No DTC/Cluster buses allowed toward Pushp Vihar from MB Road or Asian Market.

  • Alternate Routes to Consider:

    • Heading towards Qutub Minar: Use Khanpur T-Point -> MB Road -> Lado Sarai.

    • From IIT Flyover to Sangam Vihar / Sainik Farm: Bypass central congestion via TB Hospital -> Lado Sarai -> MB Road -> Chirag Delhi -> Khanpur.

  • Tips for Commuters:

    • Plan your travel in advance to avoid delays.

    • Follow traffic staff instructions and official diversion signs.

    • Allow extra time for festive congestion near shopping malls.

Christmas Travel Advisory For Commuters

The Delhi Traffic Police has warned and suggested that commuters should plan their travel in advance during the Christmas festival season, as the roads around major South Delhi malls, including Select City Mall, DLF Avenue Mall, and MGF Metropolitan Court Mall, are likely to be crowded with heavy traffic. Drivers are asked to stay away from affected routes such as Press Enclave Road and the internal roads of Saket and Pushp Vihar, if feasible.

Moreover, travelers are requested to follow traffic regulations and the instructions of traffic personnel to ensure smooth and safe access. Early planning, together with caution, will help enhance both public safety and holiday convenience.

(With Inputs)

First published on: Dec 25, 2025 12:28 AM IST
Christmas Eve traffic Delhi Delhi Christmas traffic DLF Avenue Mall congestion festive season travel Delhi MGF Metropolitan Court Mall Christmas Press Enclave Road jam Pushp Vihar road closure Saket traffic Select City Mall traffic South Delhi traffic advisory

Delhi Christmas Traffic Alert: Plan Your Route Around South Delhi Malls, Beat Festive Congestion; Here’s Full List Of Affected Areas And Diversions

