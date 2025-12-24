‘I’m Very Small In Front Of These…’ Indian Vlogger Gets Detained In China For 15 Hours For Saying Arunachal Is Part Of India, Claims No Food Given

Anant Mittal, the vlogger behind On Road Indian, landed in serious trouble in China after speaking out about Arunachal Pradesh. He posted a video on Instagram, laying out everything that happened to him and it’s a wild story.

Indian Vlogger Anant Mittal Detained In China

It all went down on November 16. Chinese authorities picked him up, held him for about 15 hours, then let him go. He made it clear that he’s not into politics, doesn’t have any hidden motives. He just wants to show people the world, the way he sees it.

“I have no hate for anyone. I just love everyone and share this world with you through my eyes. I’m not linked to any political agenda,” he wrote on Instagram. You can feel the emotion in his words.

Anant also explained he’d spent three years studying in Northeast India, so he feels a real connection to the region. When he heard about an Arunachal citizen being detained in China, it hit him hard. He put out a video about it, and that seems to have set everything off.

He’s safely back in India now. He uploaded the whole story to YouTube, and he swears nobody forced him to say anything. He’s just letting his feelings out.

“I’m sorry if I hurt anyone. I’m very small in front of these big powers. I am still crying while writing this caption,” he admitted.

“I am already back in India safely. I’m not uploading this video under any pressure. I’m just speaking from the heart to everyone. Namaste,” he added.

What Led To Indian Vlogger Detention In China

In his video, Anant goes into detail about how things unfolded in China. Immigration stopped him as soon as he arrived. They slapped a sticker on his passport, and suddenly alarms went off in their system. An officer walked him to a detention room, where he saw a bunch of other foreigners all waiting. No one said a word to him for two hours. That’s when he realized just how serious things had gotten.

Later, a Chinese officer led him to another room, took away his phone and camera so he couldn’t record anything. But they missed his iPad, and that’s how he managed to capture his experience.

He spent hours waiting, with no answers. By morning, he’d already asked for help multiple times. He was thirsty, scared, and had no idea what was coming next.

Given no food during detention

They gave him water once. He kept asking for food, but nothing ever came. Twelve hours passed. Then thirteen. He broke down crying when he realized his video about Arunachal Pradesh might be the reason he was stuck there.

In the video, he showed support for the Arunachal citizen detained in China. Looking back, he thinks that video triggered the whole mess. At one point, he thought he’d never see India again.

After 15 hours, an officer finally came back and, without any drama, told him the process was over—he had to leave the country. Anant was rattled.

He insists he’s just a travel vlogger, nothing more. He even has friends in China from his startup days. No political links, he says.

He hopes the embassies on both sides understand how scared he was. He keeps blaming himself for posting that Arunachal video.

“Hum bahot chhote log hain. Humaari koi aukaat nahi, we’re just small people. We don’t matter at all,” he said.

