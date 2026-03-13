Another Fraud Case After Bihar’s Akanksha Singh Row: UP’s Shikha Falsely Claimed 113th Rank In UPSC, Actually Secured By A Delhi Candidate; Here’s What She Said

A controversy has surfaced around the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination results after two candidates with the same name, Shikha, were linked to the same rank in the merit list.

The confusion emerged when a woman from Uttar Pradesh claimed she had secured All India Rank (AIR) 113, which was actually obtained by another candidate from Delhi.

The mix-up quickly gained attention on social media and in local media reports, especially as celebrations had already begun in the Uttar Pradesh candidate’s hometown before the error was clarified.

Claim Sparks Celebration In Uttar Pradesh

The controversy began when Shikha Gautam from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, announced that she had secured AIR 113 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination. The claim led to celebrations in her neighbourhood, with family members distributing sweets and several local media outlets covering the achievement.

Videos and interviews featuring her family soon circulated online, further strengthening the belief that she had cleared the prestigious exam with a high rank. However, doubts started to emerge after the detailed result list and candidate information were examined.

Real Rank Holder Identified

It was later confirmed that the actual candidate who secured AIR 113 was another aspirant named Shikha from Delhi. Reports indicated that the rank belonged to Shikha Seharawat, who is associated with Rohtak in Haryana and works as a Block Development and Panchayat Officer.

#WATCH | Bulandshahr, UP: Shikha from Bulandshahr, who was earlier reported to have secured 113th rank in the UPSC, instead of Shikha from Rohtak, who actually secured the rank, says, “The one who has been selected is different, Shikha. As both our names are the same, and I also… https://t.co/IJ8J7CyuDH pic.twitter.com/uHwwclD8oD — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2026

The confusion reportedly occurred because the Uttar Pradesh candidate saw the name “Shikha” in the merit list and assumed it referred to her without verifying the roll number mentioned alongside it.

Investigation And Clarification

After the claim went viral, authorities began verifying the information. Local officials reportedly visited the candidate’s residence and checked documents related to the examination. The investigation confirmed that the claim was incorrect and that the candidate from Uttar Pradesh had not actually secured the rank.

READ MORE: CBSE CTET 2026 Answer Key OUT: Here’s How To Download Paper 1 And 2 Response Sheets | Check Link, Important Details Inside