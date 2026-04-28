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Home > Business > Cosmic PV Power Limited Perform Bhumi Poojan ceremony for 1.1 GW Solar Cell Manufacturing Unit at Narmada Puram, Madhya Pradesh

Cosmic PV Power Limited Perform Bhumi Poojan ceremony for 1.1 GW Solar Cell Manufacturing Unit at Narmada Puram, Madhya Pradesh

Cosmic PV Power Limited Perform Bhumi Poojan ceremony for 1.1 GW Solar Cell Manufacturing Unit at Narmada Puram, Madhya Pradesh

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: April 28, 2026 19:07:15 IST

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Cosmic PV Power Limited Perform Bhumi Poojan ceremony for 1.1 GW Solar Cell Manufacturing Unit at Narmada Puram, Madhya Pradesh

Bhoomi Poojan Ceremony By Mr. Jenish Ghael and Mr. Shravan Gupta

Surat (Gujarat) [India], April 28: Cosmic PV Power Limited, a leading name in solar energy solutions, has marked a milestone with the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony of its upcoming 1.1 GW Solar Cell Manufacturing Unit at Mohasa, Babai, in Narmada Puram district, Madhya Pradesh.

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Supported by the Government of Madhya Pradesh, the state-of-the-art facility will be developed on 60 acres of land leased for a period of 99 years. This project represents a step towards India’s domestic solar manufacturing capabilities and the nation’s clean energy transition.

The initiative is expected to create employment opportunities in the region, benefiting both skilled and unskilled workers.  Thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of the area through direct and indirect job creation.

Cosmic PV Power Limited Perform Bhumi Poojan ceremony for 1.1 GW Solar Cell Manufacturing Unit at Narmada Puram, Madhya Pradesh

Civil construction activities are slated to commence at the earliest, subject to necessary approvals and completion of statutory formalities. The facility is expected to begin commercial operations in the next financial year, Fiscal 2027–28, further supporting India’s solar manufacturing ecosystem.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Jenish Ghael, Chairman, said: “This project underscores our commitment to driving India’s renewable energy ambitions and reinforcing the ‘Make in India’ initiative.”

Mr. Shravan Gupta, Managing Director, said: “With this state-of-the-art facility, we aim to contribute significantly to the nation’s clean energy goals and support the transition towards a sustainable future.”

India’s renewable energy sector has been witnessing substantial expansion in recent years. With this expansion, Cosmic PV Power Limited contributes to India’s renewable energy sector in Solar manufacturing.

About Cosmic PV Power Limited:

Cosmic PV Power Limited is one of the fastest-growing solar photovoltaic module (“Solar PV Modules”) manufacturers in India. They operate across multiple segments of the solar value chain, with capabilities in module manufacturing as well as EPC, and aluminium frame manufacturing, which enables them to serve a broad range of customer requirements, from module supply to project execution and system-level integration. With their expanding capacity, diversified capabilities, and increased participation in both utility-scale and storage-linked projects, they are well placed to address increasing demand, both domestic and international, in the renewable infrastructure space

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Cosmic PV Power Limited Perform Bhumi Poojan ceremony for 1.1 GW Solar Cell Manufacturing Unit at Narmada Puram, Madhya Pradesh

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Cosmic PV Power Limited Perform Bhumi Poojan ceremony for 1.1 GW Solar Cell Manufacturing Unit at Narmada Puram, Madhya Pradesh

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Cosmic PV Power Limited Perform Bhumi Poojan ceremony for 1.1 GW Solar Cell Manufacturing Unit at Narmada Puram, Madhya Pradesh
Cosmic PV Power Limited Perform Bhumi Poojan ceremony for 1.1 GW Solar Cell Manufacturing Unit at Narmada Puram, Madhya Pradesh
Cosmic PV Power Limited Perform Bhumi Poojan ceremony for 1.1 GW Solar Cell Manufacturing Unit at Narmada Puram, Madhya Pradesh
Cosmic PV Power Limited Perform Bhumi Poojan ceremony for 1.1 GW Solar Cell Manufacturing Unit at Narmada Puram, Madhya Pradesh

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