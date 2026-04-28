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Home > Sports News > PSL 2026 Playoffs: Full List Of Match Officials Announced By PCB | Details Inside

PSL 2026 Playoffs: Full List Of Match Officials Announced By PCB | Details Inside

Stay updated with the PSL 2026 Playoffs! PCB announces the full list of match officials, including ICC Elite Panel umpires and referees for the Qualifier and Eliminators. Discover the experienced panel leading the Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United clash today.

PSL 2026 Playoffs: Full List Of Match Officials Announced By PCB Details Inside. Photo X
PSL 2026 Playoffs: Full List Of Match Officials Announced By PCB Details Inside. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: April 28, 2026 20:32:12 IST

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PSL 2026 Playoffs: Full List Of Match Officials Announced By PCB | Details Inside

PSL 2026 Playoffs: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made the official announcement about the match officials for the high-stakes playoff stage of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11. Today marks the start of the tournament’s business end, and the board has made sure that some of the most experienced people in international umpiring and match refereeing will be in charge of the important knockout matches in Karachi and Lahore.

PSL 2026 Qualifier

The PSL 2026 Playoffs start today, April 28, with the Qualifier between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi. The PCB has put together a star-studded Playing Control Team to deal with the stress of this top-of-the-table clash.

As the match referee, Sir Richard Richardson, a famous person and member of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, will be in charge. The Qualifier is the start of the end of his campaign, which will end after 10 matches. He made his PSL debut on April 15 of this season.

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Two world-class officials, Christopher Gaffaney from New Zealand and Alexander Wharf from England, will share on-field duties for this match. Both are members of the ICC Elite Panel. Faisal Khan Aafreedi will be the third umpire and Zulfiqar Jan will be the fourth umpire to help them.

PSL 2026 Eliminators

On April 29, the Eliminator 1 will move to Lahore, where the Hyderabad Kingsmen will play the Multan Sultans. Former Sri Lankan international Roshan Mahanama will be the match referee. Mahanama has been a referee in the league for all 11 seasons. By the end of this term, he will have played in 127 PSL matches, which is a lot.

Shahid Saikat from Bangladesh and Asif Yaqoob will be the on-field umpires for Eliminator 1. Rashid Riaz is the third umpire, and Nasir Hussain is the fourth official.

Ahsan Raza and Shahid Saikat will be the men in the middle for Eliminator 2 on May 1. The winner of Eliminator 1 will face the loser of the Qualifier. Asif Yaqoob (third umpire) and Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire) are part of the supporting crew.

PSL 2026 Final

The PCB has kept fans waiting for the last piece of the puzzle, even though the knockout stage lineup is set. In the next few days, the officials for the PSL 11 Grand Final, which will take place on May 3, will be named.

The “men in white” are still the focus as the Qualifier begins today. They need to make sure that the season of T20 cricket ends in a fair and exciting way.

Read More: Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Predicted Playing XIs: Head-To-Head, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast In Karachi | PES vs ISL PSL 2026 Match Today

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Tags: PCB Match Referees PSL 11Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United UmpiresPSL 2026PSL 2026 Playoffs Match OfficialsSir Richard Richardson PSL

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PSL 2026 Playoffs: Full List Of Match Officials Announced By PCB | Details Inside

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PSL 2026 Playoffs: Full List Of Match Officials Announced By PCB | Details Inside
PSL 2026 Playoffs: Full List Of Match Officials Announced By PCB | Details Inside
PSL 2026 Playoffs: Full List Of Match Officials Announced By PCB | Details Inside
PSL 2026 Playoffs: Full List Of Match Officials Announced By PCB | Details Inside

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