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Home > Sports News > Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Predicted Playing XIs: Head-To-Head, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast In Karachi | PES vs ISL PSL 2026 Match Today

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Predicted Playing XIs: Head-To-Head, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast In Karachi | PES vs ISL PSL 2026 Match Today

Get the complete preview for Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United in the PSL 2026 Qualifier 1! Explore predicted playing XIs, head-to-head stats, Karachi pitch analysis, and weather updates for today's high-stakes match at the National Stadium.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Predicted Playing XIs: Head-To-Head, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast In Karachi | PES vs ISL PSL 2026 Match Today. Photo X
Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Predicted Playing XIs: Head-To-Head, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast In Karachi | PES vs ISL PSL 2026 Match Today. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: April 28, 2026 16:26:35 IST

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Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Predicted Playing XIs: Head-To-Head, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast In Karachi | PES vs ISL PSL 2026 Match Today

PES vs ISL PSL 2026: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 is getting very exciting, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. Tonight, April 28, 2026, the heavyweights Peshawar Zalmi (PES) take on the tactically smart Islamabad United (ISL) in a high-stakes Qualifier 1 at the National Stadium in Karachi. Babar Azam and Shadab Khan will be trying to show off their best strategies in this “clash of the titans” because they have a direct ticket to the Grand Final.

PES vs ISL Head-To-Head Record

This rivalry is the best example of a “dead heat” in PSL history. These two giants have almost perfectly split the spoils over the years, making it impossible to pick a winner in this playoff game.

PES vs ISL PSL 2026 Pitch Report: National Stadium, Karachi

The Karachi surface has been a “sporting” track all season long in 2026. The current deck offers a fair contest, even though it usually favours the batters:

  • The New Ball: Pacers can expect some zip and lateral movement under the floodlights during the Powerplay.

  • Spin Factor: As the match progresses, the pitch tends to dry out, bringing world-class spinners like Shadab Khan and Sufiyan Muqeem into the equation.

  • The Target: A par score is expected to be around 185–195. The captain winning the toss will likely choose to bowl first to navigate any early moisture and benefit from chasing under the lights.

PES vs ISL PSL 2026 Weather Report

Fans can breathe a sigh of relief as the Karachi skies look clear for this blockbuster playoff:

  • Temperature: A warm evening with temperatures ranging between 29°C and 31°C.

  • Humidity: Approximately 49%, which might introduce a touch of dew in the latter half of the second innings.

  • Rain: 0% chance of precipitation, ensuring a full 40-over contest without interruptions.

PES vs ISL PSL 2026 Predicted Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi (PES) XI: James Vince, Babar Azam (c), Kusal Mendis (wk), Farhan Yousaf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Abdul Samad, Khurram Shahzad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Basit, Ali Raza.

Islamabad United (ISL) XI: Devon Conway (wk), Sameer Minhas, Mohsin Riaz, Shadab Khan (c), Mark Chapman, Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Imad Wasim, Salman Mirza, Salman Irshad.

PES vs ISL PSL 2026 Match Prediction

Peshawar Zalmi has a slight edge (about 54% chance of winning) because they have more momentum and Babar Azam is playing very well at the top. But Islamabad’s “all-rounder” heavy lineup makes them very dangerous when the pressure is on in knockout games. Expect a thrilling game with a lot of runs that goes down to the last over.

Read More: PBKS vs RR Predicted Playing XIs: Head-To-Head, Pitch Report, Weather Report In New Chandigarh | IPL Match Today

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Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Predicted Playing XIs: Head-To-Head, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast In Karachi | PES vs ISL PSL 2026 Match Today
Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Predicted Playing XIs: Head-To-Head, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast In Karachi | PES vs ISL PSL 2026 Match Today
Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Predicted Playing XIs: Head-To-Head, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast In Karachi | PES vs ISL PSL 2026 Match Today
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