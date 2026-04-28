PBKS vs RR Predicted Playing XIs: Head-To-Head, Pitch Report, Weather Report In New Chandigarh | IPL Match Today

PBKS vs RR Predicted Playing XIs: The Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) will play a big game at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. This will be the Match 40 of the ongoing IPL 2026. Punjab comes into this game with a lot of confidence after setting a world record by chasing down 265 runs in their last game. Rajasthan, on the other hand, wants to stop their mid-season slump and get back to the sharp form they had at the start of the season.

PBKS vs RR Head-To-Head Record

Historically, this rivalry has been one of the most balanced and entertaining in the IPL.

RR is ahead by a small amount overall, but their last few games have been very close. Currently, PBKS is in the lead for the 2026 season, sitting comfortably at the top of the table with 13 points from seven games.

PBKS vs RR Pitch Report: A Batter’s Paradise

Batters have quickly come to see the Mullanpur track as a “highway.” The surface, which is made up of red and black soil, gives the ball true bounce and speed, letting stroke-makers take control from the first ball.

Average First Innings Score (2026): 212

Key Insight: The small boundaries and flat deck suggest that there will be another 200+ shootout, even though pacers might be able to move the new ball. As the game goes on, spinners may get a little more grip, but the dew factor usually cancels out their advantage in the second innings.

PBKS vs RR Weather Report

Conditions in New Chandigarh for this evening clash are expected to be ideal for cricket.

Temperature: Hovering between 28°C and 30°C .

Humidity: Warm and slightly humid, typical for late April.

Rain: Zero percent chance of precipitation.

Dew Factor: Significant dew is expected, making the toss crucial; captains will likely opt to bowl first to take advantage of the wet ball in the second innings.

PBKS vs RR Predicted Playing XIs

Punjab Kings (PBKS) XI: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Xavier Bartlett, Marco Jansen, Vijaykumar Vyshakh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Impact Player: Arshdeep Singh.

Rajasthan Royals (RR)nXI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Brijesh Sharma.

Impact Player: Ravi Bishnoi.

PBKS vs RR Prediction: Who Will Win?

The Punjab Kings are the slight favourites to win this game based on how both teams are playing right now. Their batting unit is working at a scary level, easily clearing the 200-run mark every time, and playing at their high-scoring home ground only makes that advantage stronger. The Rajasthan Royals have a more disciplined bowling attack with players like Jofra Archer and Ravindra Jadeja. However, the “Dew Factor” in New Chandigarh is expected to level the playing field. If Punjab wins the toss and chooses to bowl, the Royals will probably not be able to stop them from chasing down huge totals because Shreyas Iyer and Shashank Singh are so fearless. Expect a thrilling game with a lot of points, with PBKS winning in the last few overs.

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