Virat Kohli Inaugurates Cricket Academy in Delhi, Delivers Powerful Message to Students — “Be Honest With Your Dreams”

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain and India’s modern-day legend Virat Kohli took time out from his hectic cricket schedule to inspire the next generation with his words, experience, and ethos as he attended the inauguration ceremony of a cricket academy at a Delhi school on Tuesday. Kohli, touted as one of the world’s best batters across formats and India’s biggest match-winner, urged young students to put in their best effort while chasing their dreams and to remain honest with themselves. The 37-year-old also highlighted the importance of growing in a learning environment and the role honesty and commitment play in shaping an individual’s life.

Speaking to students during the event, Kohli said he was not accustomed to addressing school gatherings but connected deeply with the audience, having once been at the same stage of life. Reflecting on his own journey, he highlighted how his priorities shifted early as he chose cricket as his career path.

Virat Kohli on Addressing Youngsters in Schools

“Thank you for having me. I’m not used to speaking in schools, so this is going to be a bit awkward for me because I moved away from the school setup long ago for cricket, and that’s what I’m going to talk about. I understand the environment of a school. I’ve been through the same process and stage that all you kids are a part of right now. And I can just share from my own experience how my focus and priority changed very early on in my life,” Kohli said.

Kohli further added, “What I want to say is, a school is a place where you come to learn, you come to grow, and you become better people.”

#WATCH | Delhi: Cricket star Virat Kohli inaugurated a branch of West Delhi Cricket Academy at DPS RK Puram. His childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma was also with him. pic.twitter.com/gQumDN5om8 — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2026

Virat Kohli on the Importance of Schooling

The modern-day stalwart further emphasised the role of educators in shaping character and ability, noting that they dedicate a significant part of their lives to guiding students.

“Have respect and regard for that environment first. For your teachers, for the people who are teaching you. They are giving you a part of their lives. It’s very important to give them that respect and the focus and attention that’s required,” Kohli added.

Sharing insights from his own life decisions, Kohli spoke about his early commitment to cricket and the importance of clarity in one’s goals.

“I chose sport very early on in my life, but that came from a very honest place. I was very sure that I wanted to go ahead and pursue cricket, and I had to be honest with myself, my family, and also my teachers to convey to them that this is the path I want to take,” the former India captain said.

Virat Kohli on ‘Chasing Dreams’

He advised students to be self-aware and fully committed to their ambitions. “Be honest with your dreams, about what you want to do, and follow that dream with absolute commitment. Only you will know whether you are being 100% honest or not.”

Recalling his long association with the academy, Kohli said it remains a significant part of his life and childhood.

“I started practising when I was eight years old, and I still continue to come to the academy whenever I get time. It’s a big part of my childhood, and I hope all the kids who come to learn cricket here value it and learn something from the academy. I hope it does wonders for the school and the cricket setup here as well. So, I wish everyone all the very best,” the 37-year-old concluded.

Virat Kohli in IPL 2026

Meanwhile, Kohli became the first player to complete 9000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday. The right-handed batter achieved this milestone during RCB’s away match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium — the very venue where his journey as a cricketer began.

(With Agency Inputs)