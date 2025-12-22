Anthony Taylor Throws Bottle At India’s Neeraj Goyat After He Refuses Handshake; Here’s What Happened | WATCH

India’s Neeraj Goyat and USA’s Anthony Taylor were involved in a backstage altercation following their bout in Dubai. The Indian boxer won the bout convincingly but things heated up when in the backstage. After the bout was completed, Taylor followed Goyat backstage to offer him a handshake but he turned it down.

However, things escalated following this as Taylor ended up hurling a water bottle towards Goyat. Taylor was then escorted out of the area by the security. The matter didn’t end there as the Indian boxer got up and tried to speak to taylor again but the security personnel intervened. “Relax, relax, you won,” said a member of the security to Goyat.



















“The f*ck are you talkin’, man? You do not even know about boxing, man,” Goyat snapped. The American hurled a bottle at Goyat and said, “Shut up, bi*ch.” “This American guy underestimated me,” Goyat said. “I just want to say, do not underestimate Indians. I had said India is your father, so India is your father. Indians definitely do what they say.”

Earlier, Goyat clinched a win after the Indian pro — nicknamed ‘Gangster’ — neutralised Taylor’s aggression over all six rounds, sweeping the scorecards 59-55, 58-56 and 60-54, to underline his dominance.

