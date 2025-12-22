LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Casteism Barmer Collector bangladesh india hindu nation debate niddhi ageral viral video asim munir rohit sharma Casteism Barmer Collector bangladesh india hindu nation debate niddhi ageral viral video asim munir rohit sharma Casteism Barmer Collector bangladesh india hindu nation debate niddhi ageral viral video asim munir rohit sharma Casteism Barmer Collector bangladesh india hindu nation debate niddhi ageral viral video asim munir rohit sharma
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Casteism Barmer Collector bangladesh india hindu nation debate niddhi ageral viral video asim munir rohit sharma Casteism Barmer Collector bangladesh india hindu nation debate niddhi ageral viral video asim munir rohit sharma Casteism Barmer Collector bangladesh india hindu nation debate niddhi ageral viral video asim munir rohit sharma Casteism Barmer Collector bangladesh india hindu nation debate niddhi ageral viral video asim munir rohit sharma
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Anthony Taylor Throws Bottle At India’s Neeraj Goyat After He Refuses Handshake; Here’s What Happened | WATCH

Anthony Taylor Throws Bottle At India’s Neeraj Goyat After He Refuses Handshake; Here’s What Happened | WATCH

Cameras later caught the two fighters in a heated backstage confrontation, turning a dominant win into an ugly postscript.

Neeraj Goyat vs Anthony Taylor. (Photo Credits: X)
Neeraj Goyat vs Anthony Taylor. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 22, 2025 14:19:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Anthony Taylor Throws Bottle At India’s Neeraj Goyat After He Refuses Handshake; Here’s What Happened | WATCH

You Might Be Interested In

India’s Neeraj Goyat and USA’s Anthony Taylor were involved in a backstage altercation following their bout in Dubai. The Indian boxer won the bout convincingly but things heated up when in the backstage. After the bout was completed, Taylor followed Goyat backstage to offer him a handshake but he turned it down.

However, things escalated following this as Taylor ended up hurling a water bottle towards Goyat. Taylor was then escorted out of the area by the security. The matter didn’t end there as the Indian boxer got up and tried to speak to taylor again but the security personnel intervened. “Relax, relax, you won,” said a member of the security to Goyat.

You Might Be Interested In







“The f*ck are you talkin’, man? You do not even know about boxing, man,” Goyat snapped. The American hurled a bottle at Goyat and said, “Shut up, bi*ch.” “This American guy underestimated me,” Goyat said. “I just want to say, do not underestimate Indians. I had said India is your father, so India is your father. Indians definitely do what they say.”

Earlier, Goyat clinched a win after the Indian pro — nicknamed ‘Gangster’ — neutralised Taylor’s aggression over all six rounds, sweeping the scorecards 59-55, 58-56 and 60-54, to underline his dominance.

Also Read: Did India U19 Team Receive Their Runners-up Medal From Mohsin Naqvi? Here’s What Really Happened

First published on: Dec 22, 2025 2:19 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Anthony TaylorNeeraj GoyatNeeraj Goyat vs Anthony Taylor

RELATED News

Why Debating Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Aggression Misses the Point, and His Batting Deserves More Attention

WTC Points Table: Check Updated Rankings After New Zealand Defeats West Indies

Mohsin Naqvi Announces Cash Reward For Pakistan U19 Players After Historic Asia Cup Win Against India; Check Amount In INR

Watch: Mohsin Naqvi’s Reaction Goes Viral After Pakistan Defeats India In U19 Asia Cup Final 2025

‘It Had Taken Everything Out Of Me’: Rohit Sharma Makes Candid ODI Retirement Confession Stuns Fans

LATEST NEWS

2026 Tata Safari And Harrier Petrol Launch: Know Everything From Specifications To New Features Of The Upcoming SUVs

What Are The New Rules For Immigration Documents

Drishyam 3 Release Date Announced: Ajay Devgn  To Return As Vijay Salgaonkar On Big Screen On…

India Must Reinvest in Its Civilisational Values to Achieve Prosperity: Industrialist H M Bangur at the World Hindu Economic Forum 2025

How Priyanka Chopra’s Husband Nick Jonas Became The Perfect Choice For ‘India’s National Jiju’

Major Accident In Indonesia: At least 16 Killed After Speeding Bus Overturns In Java

Bangladesh Violence: Days After Hindu Man’s Lynching, Student Leader Motaleb Shikder Shot In Head As Protests Spread

When Will Sheikh Hasina Return To Bangladesh? Former PM Says, ‘Will Go Back When…’

Deodorant vs. Perfume: Your Guide to Not Mixing Up the Mists

Pregnant Woman In Karnataka Viciously Beaten To Death By Family For Intercaste Marriage

Anthony Taylor Throws Bottle At India’s Neeraj Goyat After He Refuses Handshake; Here’s What Happened | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Anthony Taylor Throws Bottle At India’s Neeraj Goyat After He Refuses Handshake; Here’s What Happened | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Anthony Taylor Throws Bottle At India’s Neeraj Goyat After He Refuses Handshake; Here’s What Happened | WATCH
Anthony Taylor Throws Bottle At India’s Neeraj Goyat After He Refuses Handshake; Here’s What Happened | WATCH
Anthony Taylor Throws Bottle At India’s Neeraj Goyat After He Refuses Handshake; Here’s What Happened | WATCH
Anthony Taylor Throws Bottle At India’s Neeraj Goyat After He Refuses Handshake; Here’s What Happened | WATCH

QUICK LINKS