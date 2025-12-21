LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ACC Christian Negre bangladesh Lagnajita Chakraborty AC train ticket prices javed akhtar H-1B ACC Christian Negre bangladesh Lagnajita Chakraborty AC train ticket prices javed akhtar H-1B ACC Christian Negre bangladesh Lagnajita Chakraborty AC train ticket prices javed akhtar H-1B ACC Christian Negre bangladesh Lagnajita Chakraborty AC train ticket prices javed akhtar H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ACC Christian Negre bangladesh Lagnajita Chakraborty AC train ticket prices javed akhtar H-1B ACC Christian Negre bangladesh Lagnajita Chakraborty AC train ticket prices javed akhtar H-1B ACC Christian Negre bangladesh Lagnajita Chakraborty AC train ticket prices javed akhtar H-1B ACC Christian Negre bangladesh Lagnajita Chakraborty AC train ticket prices javed akhtar H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Did India U19 Team Receive Their Runners-up Medal From Mohsin Naqvi? Here’s What Really Happened

Did India U19 Team Receive Their Runners-up Medal From Mohsin Naqvi? Here’s What Really Happened

India lost to Pakistan in the final of the U19 Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday. India collected their runners-up medals from Mubassir Usmani, the chairman of ICC associate members.

India U19 team. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)
India U19 team. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 21, 2025 18:03:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Did India U19 Team Receive Their Runners-up Medal From Mohsin Naqvi? Here’s What Really Happened

You Might Be Interested In

The Indian U19 team suffered a massive defeat against Pakistan in the U19 Asia Cup by 191 runs after getting bowled out for 156 while chasing a target of 348. While the Indian colts faced disappointment, the question was from whom will they collect the runners-up medal.

India collected their medals from Mubassir Usmani, the chairman of ICC associate members.

You Might Be Interested In

Earlier, India’s senior team refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy at the presentation ceremony, which was delayed by more than an hour after they beat Pakistan by five wickets in the final in September earlier this year in Dubai. They refused because the trophy was to be presented by Asian Cricket Council president Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the chairman of the PCB and the interior minister of Pakistan.

“We have decided not to take the Asia Cup trophy from the ACC chairman, who happens to be one of the main [political] leaders of Pakistan,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told ANI then.

The Indian U19 team had a brilliant run in the tournament after they won all their games but lost the plot in the final. After being put into bat, Pakistan rode on Sameer Minhas’ exceptional batting to post 347/8 in 50 overs and then the bowlers did the job for the side. 

The Pakistan bowlers never let the Indian batting unit take an upperhand and picked up wickets regularly to eventually win the match and the competition.

Also Read: Sameer Minhas, Bowlers Script Thumping 191-Run Win For PAK Against IND To Clinch Title 

First published on: Dec 21, 2025 6:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: ACCCrickethome-hero-pos-6india vs pakistanMohsin NaqviU19 Asia Cup

RELATED News

IND VS PAK U-19 Asia Cup Final: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Temperament In Question As He Gets In A Fiery Argument With Ali Raza, Fans Say, ‘Blind Slogging Doesn’t Work Every Time’

What Was The Cost Of Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour? Arrested Kolkata Organiser Satadru Dutta Reveals Details

Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Refuses To Speak On Shubman Gill’s Exclusion From T20 World Cup 2026 Squad | WATCH

India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup Final: Sameer Minhas Continues Form As He Notches Up Another Hundred In Style | WATCH

Heated Moment In IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup Final: Henil Patel’s Aggressive Send Off To Hamza Zahoor Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

Did India U19 Team Receive Their Runners-up Medal From Mohsin Naqvi? Here’s What Really Happened

What Led To The San Francisco Power Outage Leaving 130,000 Residents In Dark? Here’s What Really Happened

What Is France’s Drink-Spiking Scandal? Nearly 200 Women Accuse Former French Culture Ministry Official Of Drugging And Abuse

Winter Solstice 2025: Why December 21 Marks the Shortest Day and Longest Night of the Year? Explained

Bank FD Rates 2025: SBI, Axis, HDFC, PNB & BoB-Compare Interest Offers Across Banks

Cries Of ‘No Aravalli, No Life’: SC’s Redefinition Of Aravalli Sparks Protests Across Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi And Gujarat

MEA Denies ‘Security Scare’ Reports at Bangladesh High Commission, Calls It ‘Misleading Propaganda’ While Ensuring Safety Of Foreign Missions

What Is The 10-30-50 Rule Of Saving Money? Here’s How It Can Secure Your Future

Delhi Airport Assault: Pilot Denies ‘Passenger Dispute,’ Alleges Casteist Remarks And Threats To Female Family Members

Who Was Don Haji Mastan? Late Underworld Gangster’s Daughter Seeks Help From PM Modi Over Alleged Sexual Abuse And Property Theft

Did India U19 Team Receive Their Runners-up Medal From Mohsin Naqvi? Here’s What Really Happened

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Did India U19 Team Receive Their Runners-up Medal From Mohsin Naqvi? Here’s What Really Happened

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Did India U19 Team Receive Their Runners-up Medal From Mohsin Naqvi? Here’s What Really Happened
Did India U19 Team Receive Their Runners-up Medal From Mohsin Naqvi? Here’s What Really Happened
Did India U19 Team Receive Their Runners-up Medal From Mohsin Naqvi? Here’s What Really Happened
Did India U19 Team Receive Their Runners-up Medal From Mohsin Naqvi? Here’s What Really Happened

QUICK LINKS