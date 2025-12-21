Did India U19 Team Receive Their Runners-up Medal From Mohsin Naqvi? Here’s What Really Happened

The Indian U19 team suffered a massive defeat against Pakistan in the U19 Asia Cup by 191 runs after getting bowled out for 156 while chasing a target of 348. While the Indian colts faced disappointment, the question was from whom will they collect the runners-up medal.

India collected their medals from Mubassir Usmani, the chairman of ICC associate members.

Earlier, India’s senior team refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy at the presentation ceremony, which was delayed by more than an hour after they beat Pakistan by five wickets in the final in September earlier this year in Dubai. They refused because the trophy was to be presented by Asian Cricket Council president Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the chairman of the PCB and the interior minister of Pakistan.

“We have decided not to take the Asia Cup trophy from the ACC chairman, who happens to be one of the main [political] leaders of Pakistan,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told ANI then.

The Indian U19 team had a brilliant run in the tournament after they won all their games but lost the plot in the final. After being put into bat, Pakistan rode on Sameer Minhas’ exceptional batting to post 347/8 in 50 overs and then the bowlers did the job for the side.

The Pakistan bowlers never let the Indian batting unit take an upperhand and picked up wickets regularly to eventually win the match and the competition.

