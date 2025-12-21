LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup Final: Sameer Minhas, Bowlers Script Thumping 191-Run Win For PAK Against IND To Clinch Title

India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup Final: Sameer Minhas, Bowlers Script Thumping 191-Run Win For PAK Against IND To Clinch Title

Pakistan defeated India in the U19 Asia Cup final on Sunday in Dubai to lift the cup. Sameer Minhas struck a brilliant hundred while bowlers rattled the Indian batting unit.

Sameer Minhas. (Photo Credits: X)
Sameer Minhas. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: December 21, 2025 17:15:31 IST

India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup Final: Sameer Minhas, Bowlers Script Thumping 191-Run Win For PAK Against IND To Clinch Title

Pakistan thumped India by 191 runs in the U19 Asia Cup final on Sunday in Dubai to lift the trophy. Riding on a stunning ton from Sameer Minhas and the bowling attack, Pakistan scripted a comprehensive win in the title clash. Pakistan bowlers rattled the Indian batting unit and picked up early wickets to reduce the team to 59/4 while chasing 348 with the likes of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre and Aaron George back in the hut.

Earlier, Pakistan were put in to bat and produced a strong batting performance, led by a brilliant 172 from Sameer Minhas, to post a huge total of 347/8 in their 50 overs.

Wicketkeeper-batter Hamza Zahoor opened the innings with Minhas, and the pair added 31 runs for the first wicket. Zahoor looked positive but was dismissed for 18 off 14 balls when Henil Patel induced an edge, and Mhatre took a sharp catch at mid-off.









Minhas then found solid support in Usman Khan, and the two batters put India under pressure with a dominant second-wicket partnership of 92 runs. Usman played a steady knock but was eventually caught in the deep by Kishan Kumar off Patel’s bowling for 35 off 45 balls.



Minhas continued to anchor the innings, playing with patience while also punishing bad deliveries to keep the run rate healthy. At number four, Ahmed Hussan complemented him well, rotating the strike and scoring regularly to maintain Pakistan’s momentum.

The Indian bowlers tried to pull things back in their favour in the later stage of the innings but Pakistan were able to post a big total.

First published on: Dec 21, 2025 5:07 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
QUICK LINKS