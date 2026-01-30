Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming Australian Open 2026: When, Where And How To Watch Djokovic vs Sinner Semifinal, Preview, H2H Record, TV Telecast in India

The men’s semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner at the Australian open 2026 has won the attention of many people worldwide as one of the most significant matches of the year.

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: Australian Open 2026

Sinner world number two who is the current champion of the defending champion will face Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic in this match in Melbourne in the Rod Laver arena which will attract high quality tennis. A straight sets victory over Ben Shelton in the quarterfinals brought Sinner to the stage of semifinal, as he had been winning his performance in Melbourne (19 matches) since his first rounds, and Djokovic entered the semifinal after a walkover and a retirement of his opponent in his last matches.

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming Australian Open 2026: When, Where And How To Watch Djokovic vs Sinner Semifinal Telecast in India

The match will begin at 2:00 PM IST. The match will be broadcasted and streamed live by numerous broadcast and streaming services that fans worldwide are preparing to watch the match. Through the television broadcasting of the matches by Sony Sports Network and streaming of the matches by Sony LIV, tennis fans in India will be in a position to view all the matches through the television and streaming service respectively.

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: H2H Record

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner have met multiple times on the ATP Tour, with Sinner holding a slight edge overall and having won their last five meetings. The two players maintain a competitive rivalry which Sinner currently leads through his recent Grand Slam victories.

