The Cricket King Is Back! Virat Kohli Makes Dramatic Instagram Comeback After A Mysterious Disappearance

The Cricket King Is Back! Virat Kohli Makes Dramatic Instagram Comeback After A Mysterious Disappearance

Virat Kohli: Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli’s Instagram account, followed by over 274 million fans, suddenly disappeared on Friday morning, leaving followers confused and concerned. Attempts to access his handle, @virat.kohli, returned standard error messages such as “This page isn’t available” or “The link may be broken.” Hours later, the account was reactivated, ending the brief digital blackout.

Last updated: January 30, 2026 11:51:05 IST

Virat Kohli Fans Speculate Amid Absence

The sudden disappearance came at a time when Kohli is in red-hot form, having recently reclaimed the No. 1 ICC ODI batting ranking with a stellar 124-run innings against New Zealand. While his Instagram went dark, Kohli remained active on X, though he offered no explanation for the temporary outage.

Fans quickly turned to his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, for clues. Her recent posts became a hub for speculation, with comments ranging from humorous takes to serious guesses about account hacking or a voluntary digital detox. Anushka, however, maintained the couple’s trademark privacy, leaving fans in suspense.

Virat Kohli’s Digital Detox Technical Glitch?

By Friday morning, Kohli’s Instagram was fully restored. Neither Meta nor his management has released an official statement explaining the disappearance. Meanwhile, the internet humorously theorized his brief exit, with the “Nihilist Penguin” meme trend-depicting a penguin walking away-emerging as the fan-favorite explanation.

Even a few hours offline highlighted the global influence of the cricketing icon. As the most-followed Asian individual on Instagram, Kohli’s brief silence reminded fans that when the King goes quiet, the world pays attention.

First published on: Jan 30, 2026 10:51 AM IST
The Cricket King Is Back! Virat Kohli Makes Dramatic Instagram Comeback After A Mysterious Disappearance

QUICK LINKS