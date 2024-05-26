Djokovic’s French Open Final Defeats to Nadal & Wawrinka Cost Him ₹34 Crore

Novak Djokovic has bagged the most French Open titles in the two decades among not named Rafael Nadal. Although Djokovic takes pride in his three victories at Roland Garros, he may feel a tinge of regret over losing four finals at the Court Philippe-Chatrier during his career. These defeats have inevitably impacted his career earnings.

As the second most successful player in the French Open since the 2000s, Djokovic has amassed over $6.4 million in prize money. Yet, known for his high standards, the missed opportunity to earn an additional $4.1 million likely doesn’t sit well with the Serbian star.

Djokovic endured three final losses before finally lifting the La Coupe des Mousquetaires on his fourth attempt in 2016. He faced setbacks against Rafael Nadal in 2011, 2014, and 2020, and Stan Wawrinka in 2015. Unfortunately, Djokovic managed to win only one set across these four matches, missing out on $4.1 million in prize money compared to his opponents (according to Perfect Tennis).

With a favorable draw in the 2024 French Open, Djokovic is hopeful of claiming his fourth title at Roland Garros. Djokovic enters the 2024 French Open with renewed motivation from an “unexpected” source. His season has not lived up to his usual standards, highlighted by an unexpected third-round loss at the Italian Open 2024 and a modest 12-5 record for the year. This lack of form led to doubts about his title prospects at Roland Garros.

In a move that raised some eyebrows, Djokovic opted to enter the Gonet Geneva Open 2024, an ATP 250 level tournament. Explaining his decision in an interview with ESPN, Djokovic revealed his strategic thinking behind accepting the wildcard entry.

Dominating the Geneva tournament so far, Djokovic has defeated Yannick Hanfmann and Tallon Griekspoor in straight sets, setting up a semifinal clash with Tomas Machac. Should he win against Machac, he will likely face the in-form Casper Ruud in the final. A victory over the Barcelona Open 2024 champion would boost Djokovic’s morale and help him regain his rhythm ahead of the French Open 2024.