70 People Admitted To Hospital After Eating Food In Kerala Restaurant

Approximately 70 individuals who dined at a restaurant in central Kerala a day ago sought medical treatment for suspected food poisoning, health officials reported on Sunday.

A district health department official stated that between 60 to 70 patrons who had eaten at a restaurant in the Moonnupeedika area required hospital care.

“None of them are in serious condition,” the official confirmed.

Health authorities believe that mayonnaise served with the dish “kuzhimanthi” may have caused the food poisoning.

“The restaurant has been sealed following the incident,” said an officer from the Kaipamangalam police station, which oversees the area where the incident took place.

Police noted that several individuals were admitted to hospitals after falling ill from the food poisoning.

