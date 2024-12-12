Home
Friday, December 13, 2024
Shatrughan Sinha Reveals ‘Love Triangle’ with Wife Poonam Sinha and Co-Star Reena Roy, Here’s What He Said

Shatrughan Sinha admitted to having two timing relationships during his career with both his wife and Reena.

Shatrughan Sinha Reveals ‘Love Triangle’ with Wife Poonam Sinha and Co-Star Reena Roy, Here’s What He Said

In an interview with Lehren Retro, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha has opened up about his personal life and revealed about his ‘Love Triangle’ with his wife Poonam Sinha and co-star Reena Roy.

Shatrughan Sinha rarely talks about his personal life, particularly his relationship with Reena Roy. However, in the interview, he admitted to having two timing relationships during his career with both his wife and Reena. He described that phase of his life as deeply complicated and emotionally taxing.

‘Poonam helped me grow’

While reflecting on his past, the 78-year-old actor acknowledged his mistakes, stating, “I have definitely made mistakes in my life. It was natural for a boy from Patna to get lost in the glitz and glamour of the industry. I didn’t know how to handle stardom or relationships. But after Poonam came into my life, she helped me grow and navigate through the chaos.”

He said, “I don’t want to take the name, but whatever was happening with this person. I am grateful to her. I have received lots of love from her and have learnt a lot. I have no complaints.”

Sinha refrained from naming individuals directly but expressed gratitude to all the women who played significant roles in his life. “I am grateful to all the women who were part of my journey. They helped me become a better person. I have no grudges or complaints against anyone,” he said.

‘Men will suffer too’

Addressing the emotional turmoil of his love triangle, Sinha highlighted that men, too, suffer in such situations. “When a man has two committed relationships, he struggles mentally and physically. There’s guilt; when you’re with one, you feel bad for the other. It’s not just the women who suffer; the man equally bears the burden,” he explained.

Shatrughan Sinha and Reena Roy reportedly grew close while working on films like Kalicharan (1976), Milap, and Sangram. Their relationship became the subject of speculation until Sinha announced his marriage to Poonam Sinha. Speaking about the difficult decision, he remarked, “Sometimes, making a decision isn’t in everyone’s favor, but it has to be made.”

‘I have no regret.’

The actor expressed appreciation for Reena Roy, saying, “I learned a lot from her and received a lot of love. I have no complaints or regrets.”

Shatrughan Sinha first met on the sets of Kalicharan and later went on to star in films like Milap, Sangram, Sat Sri Akal, and Chor Ho To Aisa. However, their closeness started growing while working with each other. Much later, Shatrughan Sinha announced that he was marrying Poonam Sinha.

He even mentioned in his memoir ‘Anything But Khamosh‘ that hours before his marriage to Poonam, he was in London for his stage show with Reena. Quoting the reason behind his decision, the veteran actor once said to Rajiv Shukla, “Sometimes in life, one reaches a juncture where making a decision becomes very difficult. But once the decision is made, it may not always be in everyone’s favour.”

love triangle reena roy Shatrughan Sinha

