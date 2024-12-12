Bobby Deol On His Love Story : She Didn’t Give Me Atention, But Still I Chased Her

Actor Bobby Deol enjoyed early success in Bollywood, but his career took a downturn starting in 2004, despite his performances being praised by critics. Faced with a string of box office failures, Bobby turned to unhealthy coping mechanisms, such as alcohol. However, he made a remarkable comeback with impactful roles in blockbuster films like Animal and Kanguva, with his wife Tanya by his side throughout. Bobby recently shared his heartwarming love story with Tanya, reflecting on their nearly 30-year-long relationship and expressing that he would cherish it for the rest of his life.

Bobby Chased Tanya, Who Didn’t Give Him Any Attention

At the third edition of SCREEN LIVE, Bobby Deol opened up about meeting his wife Tanya nearly three decades ago. The actor fondly remembered their first encounter at Trattoria, a popular Italian cafe in Mumbai. According to Bobby, it was love at first sight for him, but Tanya didn’t initially reciprocate his feelings.

He recalled, “She’s my woman, my life, everything. She is the best thing that could have happened to me. I met her, I chased her… She was from South Bombay, she didn’t give me any attention, but I still chased her. Somewhere I knew, she will fall in love with me. And then she did. We met, and in two months, we decided to get married. By this time, my parents were just dying for me to get married.”

Bobby also spoke about the constant support his wife, Tanya, has provided throughout their marriage. He admired her strength in leaving her family to join his, especially in a joint family setup. Bobby stated, “We have been married for almost 29 years and she has been with me through everything. It is the most difficult thing to leave everything behind and become part of another family. I have sisters, so I know the feeling. Despite ours being a joint family, she stood by us the whole time. She takes care of everything I do. I am very blessed. I don’t want to brag much, nazar lag jayegi. But she is my Taanu.”

Tanya’s Take on Their Love Story

Earlier, in an interview, Tanya Deol shared her version of their love story. She revealed that she first saw Bobby’s film after they began dating. She explained, “We first met at Trattoria. I was there for a cup of coffee. He knew one of my friends. After that, I saw him for a couple of nights. But, I didn’t care. I didn’t know who he was and neither did I bother. I saw his film after I started dating him.”

Tanya further recalled a fun memory, “We were playing cards at one of the parties, and he kept losing to me, and he refused to pay. He said, ‘I will take you out for a meal.'” She also shared a humorous incident when Bobby called her at an “absurd hour” one night after she had already fallen asleep. Tanya, who didn’t recognize his voice, told him she would call him back, but Bobby insisted she didn’t know him. She casually replied, “It’s okay,” before hanging up. Bobby tried again a week later, and after some persistence, they ended up talking for eight hours straight.

