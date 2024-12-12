Home
Friday, December 13, 2024
WATCH: D. Gukesh Gets Emotional After Making History Becoming Youngest-Ever World Chess Champion

Tears of happiness started to stream down Gukesh's cheeks as he sat upright, understanding he had fulfilled a dream that had been cherished since his youth.

WATCH: D. Gukesh Gets Emotional After Making History Becoming Youngest-Ever World Chess Champion

This moment went into the records of chess history since, at just 18, Indian chess prodigy D. Gukesh became the youngest ever World Chess Champion by winning against the current World Chess Champion Ding Liren of China. The triumph, gained on December 12, crowned Gukesh the youngest to earn the title but also made him the first teenager to seize that prestigious position.

The title battle went all the way to Game 14 in Singapore, with Gukesh outsmarting Ding in a thrilling classical game that would take it to 7.5-6.5 and thus break the record of the Soviet legend Garry Kasparov, who won the title in 1985 at the age of 22. The world title came back to India after 11 years, just after five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand as Gukesh triumphed.

Watch: 

D. Gukesh becomes Emotional

Tears of happiness started to stream down Gukesh’s cheeks as he sat upright, understanding he had fulfilled a dream that had been cherished since his youth.
“Since the time I started playing chess when I was six or seven, I have been dreaming about this moment for more than 10 years,” Gukesh said during the post-match interview. “Every chess player wants to experience this moment, and very few get the chance. I am living my dream.”

The turning point in Game 14 was when Ding made a critical mistake on his 53rd move, playing Rf2 and inadvertently putting his bishop in a trap. Gukesh seized the moment, rapidly calculating a winning endgame that would avoid the tiebreaker he had anticipated. Reflecting on the moment, Gukesh said, “I was almost going to play Rb3, but then I saw his bishop was trapped, and after Ke1, I had Ke5, which was winning. Realizing it was done was probably the best moment of my life.”

Bringing the Title Back to India

This historic victory was very personal for Gukesh, who had watched Anand lose to Magnus Carlsen in 2013 from the stands in Chennai. Speaking about that experience, Gukesh said, “I thought it would be so cool to be inside the glass box one day. When Magnus won, I told myself I wanted to bring the title back to India. Today, I’ve lived that dream.

One of the first people to congratulate Gukesh was Viswanathan Anand, who has mentored him in the past, calling the victory a “proud moment for Indian chess.”

A Match to Remember

The championship series was going to be a test of nerves, skill, and resilience. He lost Game 1 but batted back in Game 3 and then followed it with some very intense draws. He won Game 11 convincingly and took the lead, but a perfect game by Ding in Game 12 ensured the match was level once again. Going to the final classical game, both were at 6.5-6.5. But before that could happen, it proved a decisive finish in the classical format for Gukesh with his composure and an unfortunate blunder on the part of Ding.

Even after the win, Gukesh showed respect to Ding. “He is one of the best players in history,” Gukesh said. He admitted that Ding was under a lot of pressure, and he played very hard throughout the game. For Gukesh, “he is a true world champion.”

Ding reflected on his loss, saying, “I think I played my best tournament of the year. It could have been better, but I have no regrets. I’ll continue competing at the highest level.”

Gukesh’s win has inspired millions and ushered in a new era for Indian chess. With this, he has found his place in the legends of the game and set a new benchmark for young players all over the world.

Gukesh shared an emotional moment with his family after the game. “We didn’t say anything at first. We were both crying. My first word to my mother was probably ‘congratulations,'” he said with a smile.

Advertisement

