Friday, December 13, 2024
Who Is Gukesh Dommaraju? The Youngest Ever World Chess Champion

Born on May 29, 2006, in Chennai, India, D. Gukesh has carved a name for himself in chess history by becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion.

Born on May 29, 2006, in Chennai, India, D. Gukesh has carved a name for himself in chess history by becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion. His victory marks not only a personal milestone but also a proud moment for Indian chess, as he becomes the second Indian to achieve this honor after the legendary Viswanathan Anand.

Gukesh’s journey began in a family that values education and excellence. His father, Dr. Rajinikanth, is a renowned ENT surgeon, and his mother, Dr. Padma, is a microbiologist. At the age of seven, Gukesh began his chess journey, training under his first coach three times a week. His rapid progress in the game showcased his natural talent and relentless determination.

By 2015, he had already made his mark by winning the Under-9 category at the Asian School Chess Championships. In 2018, he triumphed in the World Youth Chess Championships and bagged an incredible five gold medals at the Asian Youth Chess Championships. Gukesh’s meteoric rise continued as he became an International Master in 2017 and, two years later, the third-youngest Grandmaster in chess history.

The Road to Glory

The year 2023 proved to be transformative for Gukesh. In August, he made history by becoming the youngest player to achieve a FIDE rating of 2750, surpassing his idol Viswanathan Anand to become India’s top-ranked chess player. Later that year, he secured his place in the World Chess Championship by winning the Candidates Tournament.

Adding to his stellar year, Gukesh was instrumental in leading India to its first-ever Chess Olympiad gold medal, further cementing his reputation as a world-class player. These achievements made him a formidable challenger to reigning World Chess Champion Ding Liren.

In December 2024, the World Chess Championship held in Singapore became the ultimate test of Gukesh’s mettle. The match against Ding Liren was a thrilling contest, tied at 6.5-6.5 after 13 games. With the final classical game determining the champion, Gukesh displayed remarkable composure, strategic brilliance, and precision.

The final game showcased Gukesh’s dominance in the endgame, as he capitalized on an extra pawn to force Ding into a defensive position. Despite Ding’s resilience, Gukesh’s tactical play proved decisive. When Ding conceded defeat, history was made — Gukesh became the youngest World Chess Champion at just 18 years old.

A Monumental Achievement

This victory is not just a personal triumph but a landmark moment for Indian chess. Gukesh’s achievement marks India’s return to the pinnacle of the chess world after Viswanathan Anand’s era of dominance. His success also symbolizes the rise of a new generation of Indian chess prodigies.

A Beacon of Inspiration

Gukesh’s journey from a young boy in Chennai to the youngest World Chess Champion is a story of relentless dedication, immense talent, and unyielding perseverance. His rise inspires countless young chess players to dream big and work hard to achieve their goals.

With this historic win, Gukesh has firmly established himself as a global icon in chess. As he embarks on his reign as World Champion, the chess world eagerly anticipates the new heights he will achieve while inspiring future generations to follow in his footsteps.

Filed under

Gukesh Dommaraju Gukesh World Champion Youngest Ever World champion

