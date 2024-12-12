Gukesh Creates History As The World’s Youngest Ever Chess Champion

The chess world witnessed history as Indian Grandmaster D. Gukesh emerged victorious against reigning champion Ding Liren in the 2024 World Chess Championship held at World Resorts Sentosa, Singapore. The nail-biting finale of Game 14 crowned Gukesh as the youngest World Champion in modern chess history.

Gukesh gets emotional after achieving this historic feat.

The Final Showdown

The championship began with the 14th and final classical game tied at 6.5-6.5, setting the stage for a winner-takes-all match. Ding, playing with the white pieces, opted for the King’s Indian Attack: French, Reversed Grünfeld Variation. Both players showcased their strategic brilliance, but Gukesh’s superior time management gave him an edge as the game progressed.

Midway through, Gukesh gained an extra pawn in a rook-and-bishop endgame after a series of precise exchanges that saw the queens leave the board. Despite Ding’s formidable defensive skills, the Chennai prodigy leveraged his material advantage to convert it into a historic victory.

Moments of Brilliance

Throughout the championship, Gukesh demonstrated his mastery over time management. In Game 14, he maintained a significant lead on the clock, a recurring theme that added to Ding’s pressure. Ding’s attempts to steer the game towards a draw and force a tie-breaker were thwarted by Gukesh’s objective and precise play.

The match concluded without requiring the tie-breaks, making Gukesh’s victory even sweeter.

A Historic Journey

This championship marked several milestones for the 18-year-old Gukesh. Hailing from Chennai, India, Gukesh’s journey to the pinnacle of chess has been nothing short of extraordinary. He dethroned Ding Liren, the first Chinese World Chess Champion, in a series of games that highlighted his strategic prowess, mental resilience, and composure under pressure.

Support Behind the Scenes

Gukesh credited his success to the dedicated team supporting him, including renowned mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton. Upton, known for his role in India’s 2011 Cricket World Cup triumph, played a crucial role in keeping Gukesh mentally sharp during the grueling championship.

The victory is not just a personal triumph for Gukesh but a source of inspiration for aspiring chess players worldwide. Fans from across the globe, including families like Aruna Rao and her son Surya, who attended the event in Singapore, celebrated Gukesh’s win as a monumental moment in chess history.

Gukesh’s triumph heralds a new era in chess, as the young champion prepares to lead the sport into its next chapter. His meteoric rise reinforces the growing prominence of India in the global chess arena, building on the legacy of trailblazers like Viswanathan Anand.

As the chess world celebrates its new champion, the focus shifts to what lies ahead for the prodigious talent. For now, the young Indian Grandmaster can bask in the glory of his well-earned title as the World Chess Champion.