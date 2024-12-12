ASICS Unveils 20th Edition Merchandise For Tata Mumbai Marathon 2025

ASICS, the renowned Japanese sportswear brand, has launched the Limited 20th Edition Merchandise for the highly anticipated Tata Mumbai Marathon 2025. The exclusive collection was revealed at the ASICS store on Linking Road, Mumbai, in a grand event graced by Actor and Triathlete Saiyami Kher, along with ASICS Brand Athletes, Rohan Bopanna and Saurav Ghosal.

The Limited Edition merchandise pays homage to Mumbai’s iconic Marine Drive, also known as ‘The Queen’s Necklace.’ The design draws from the radiant curvature of Marine Drive, seamlessly blending the coastal landscape with the city’s urban skyline. The t-shirt features an intricate graphic with tetrapod patterns lining the coastline, set against wave-like curves symbolizing the rhythmic energy of the sea. This artistic representation encapsulates the dynamic spirit of Mumbai.

GEL-KAYANO™ 31: Performance Meets Design

At the heart of the collection is the GEL-KAYANO™ 31 Limited Edition running shoe. This footwear embodies the design ethos of Marine Drive, with shimmering streetlight-inspired accents and wave-like details. Designed for runners, the shoe incorporates cutting-edge technologies such as:

4D Guidance System: Provides advanced stability for runners of all levels.

Provides advanced stability for runners of all levels. FF BLAST™ PLUS ECO Cushioning: Ensures adaptive comfort and smooth strides.

Ensures adaptive comfort and smooth strides. PureGEL™ Technology: Delivers exceptional shock absorption and support.

The shoes are available in vibrant colorways—Illuminate Mint and Safety Yellow for men, and Summer Dune and Illuminate Mint for women—reflecting the vibrancy and resilience of Mumbai’s skyline.

The Tata Mumbai Marathon 2025 marks the event’s 20th edition, symbolizing two decades of athletic excellence and community spirit. This special merchandise collection seeks to unite marathon participants in a shared purpose, embodying Mumbai’s vibrant culture, resilience, and unyielding energy.

Statements from Leaders

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Rajat Khurana, Managing Director of ASICS India and South Asia, emphasized the synergy between ASICS and the Tata Mumbai Marathon:

“Our ongoing association with the Tata Mumbai Marathon as the official sports goods partner reflects our shared values of passion, endurance, and community. We are delighted to continue our association and unveil this year’s merchandise with Ms. Saiyami Kher and our brand athletes. This collection reflects the vibrant spirit of Mumbai and the resilience of every participant. At ASICS, we remain committed in our mission to provide athletes with the best fitness gear to inspire and help them achieve their goals.”

Mr. Anil Singh, Managing Director of Procam International, highlighted the event’s significance:

“The Tata Mumbai Marathon represents everything good Mumbai stands for. As we approach the landmark 20th edition, every step taken towards this iconic event reflects our shared commitment to excellence and the power of movement to bring people together. ASICS has been an integral part of the Tata Mumbai Marathon journey, consistently raising the bar with premium event merchandise that participants truly treasure. This marathon celebrates the unmatched energy and passion of Mumbai and the ‘Har Dil Mumbai’ spirit.”

Fostering Connection Through Design

The 20th Edition collection not only enhances athletic performance but also fosters a sense of connection among runners. With its design rooted in Mumbai’s essence, the merchandise resonates with the runners’ journey, celebrating their commitment, endurance, and passion for the sport.

As the Tata Mumbai Marathon approaches, the ASICS Limited 20th Edition Merchandise stands as a testament to the city’s dynamic energy, unity, and the enduring legacy of one of Asia’s most prestigious marathons.

Read More : Smriti Mandhana Creates History With Record-Breaking Century Against Australia At WACA