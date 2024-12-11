Smriti Mandhana Creates History With Record-Breaking Century Against Australia At WACA

Indian women’s cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana etched her name in the history books with a remarkable century during the third ODI against Australia at the WACA Stadium in Perth on Wednesday, December 11.

Indian women’s cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana etched her name in the history books with a remarkable century during the third ODI against Australia at the WACA Stadium in Perth on Wednesday, December 11. Mandhana’s valiant knock of 105 runs off 109 balls was the highlight of India’s innings, although the Women in Blue ultimately suffered defeat while chasing a challenging target of 299.

After opting to bowl first, India managed to reduce the hosts to 78-4, thanks to a brilliant spell from Arundhati Reddy. However, Australia fought back strongly, led by a century from Annabel Sutherland and half-centuries by Ashleigh Gardner and Tahila McGrath, to post a competitive total of 298.

In response, Mandhana emerged as the lone warrior for India. Her innings, which included an impressive 118-run partnership for the second wicket with Harleen Deol, kept India’s hopes alive. However, Deol’s dismissal triggered a batting collapse, leaving Mandhana without enough support to guide the team to victory.

Unprecedented Feat: Four ODI Centuries in a Year

Mandhana’s century was her fourth in 2024, making her the first-ever women’s cricketer to score four ODI tons in a calendar year. This achievement placed her ahead of notable players like Nat Sciver Brunt, Sophie Devine, and Laura Wolvaardt, who each scored three centuries in a single year.

Earlier in 2024, Mandhana showcased her batting prowess with two centuries against South Africa in Bengaluru and another against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. Her nine career ODI centuries now place her among the top run-getters in women’s cricket, trailing only Meg Lanning (15), Suzie Bates (13), and Tammy Beaumont (10). Additionally, she surpassed Mithali Raj’s record of seven centuries to become India’s leading century-maker in women’s ODIs.

A Testament to Consistency

Mandhana’s stellar performances throughout the year reflect her consistency and ability to deliver under pressure. While India couldn’t avoid a series whitewash against the reigning World Champions, her achievements underscore her status as one of the premier batters in women’s cricket.

As Mandhana continues to set new benchmarks, her contributions remain a source of pride and inspiration for Indian cricket. Her record-breaking year serves as a testament to her dedication and skill, securing her place as a modern-day great in the sport.

