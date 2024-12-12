What Are Triple Threat Procedures Behind Hollywood’s Changing Faces

A-listers like Lindsay Lohan, Donatella Versace, and Melania Trump are turning heads with their youthful transformations, sparking speculation about the secret behind their glowing appearances. Experts believe a combination of facial procedures, including fat grafting and injectable fillers, may be the key to these stunning makeovers.

A-listers are reportedly looking younger than ever, and according to a leading expert, a combination of facial procedures is behind this fresh, youthful appearance. Celebrities such as Lindsay Lohan, style icon Donatella Versace, and Melania Trump are making waves by returning to the spotlight with dramatic makeovers.

The Celebrity Glow

Lindsay Lohan, 38, made headlines in October when she stepped out looking visibly younger, sparking speculation about her cosmetic enhancements. Some reports even suggested that the Parent Trap actress may have spent close to $300,000 on her new appearance. Similarly, Melania Trump, 54, raised eyebrows when she appeared in public with an almost wrinkle-free face alongside her husband, Donald Trump, near Mar-a-Lago, reigniting rumors of a possible facelift. Donatella Versace, 69, stunned fans during her appearance at The Devil Wears Prada musical in London, looking significantly more youthful than in recent years.

Doctors explain that the secret to these glowing transformations could lie in three key areas: lips, cheeks, and jawlines.

There are various ways to achieve this fuller, youthful appearance, and doctors have outlined several procedures that may be responsible. “There are multiple ways to increase volume, including fat grafting products, such as sculpture and multiple injectable fillers.”

Triple Threat: Procedures and Techniques

Fat grafting, or fat transfer, involves surgically transferring fat from one area of the body to another to restore volume. Liposculpture and injectable fillers, both methods of fat grafting, are typically used to counteract signs of aging by replenishing lost volume in the face.

With natural aging, everyone loses volume in their face. We experience resorption of our underlying bone structure, meaning the jaw, cheeks, and chin begin to shrink. We also lose soft tissue due to changes in collagen, hyaluronic acid, and elastin, leading to skin laxity. These factors cause the face to lose volume and develop an aged appearance.”

While the results of these procedures can certainly leave celebrities looking more youthful, Dr. Schimpf cautioned that achieving perfect symmetry can be difficult, which may result in a somewhat “weird” appearance. He pointed to Donatella Versace’s recent look, noting that while her lips appear full and youthful, her under-eye area shows signs of aging with noticeable skin laxity. “The contrast between certain parts of the face looking much more youthful than others tends to lead to a weird appearance,” he said.

Triple Threat: The High Cost of Celebrity Transformations

The costs associated with achieving such dramatic transformations are no small matter. Dr. Jonny Betteridge, founder of JB Aesthetics in London, recently speculated that Lindsay Lohan may have spent up to $300,000 on her new look. In an Instagram video, Dr. Betteridge shared a breakdown of the procedures he believes the actress may have undergone.

Among the possible procedures, Dr. Betteridge mentioned a facelift, upper eyelid surgery, nose job, and surgical brow lift. He suggested that Lohan may have opted for a “minimally invasive” facelift, which involves smaller incisions to lift sagging facial tissue. Additionally, he believed that Lohan may have undergone Botox treatments, lip lifts, lip fillers, and veneers. He also speculated that Lohan had “laser resurfacing” and followed a “dermatologist-led skincare routine.”

Dr. Betteridge estimated the total cost of these procedures at around $200,000 to $300,000. “If you combine everything together, it would be in the range of $200-300K,” he stated.

