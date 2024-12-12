Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Benny Blanco And Selena Gomez Gets Engaged, Know Their Net Worth

Internationally renowned pop sensation Selena Gomez has publicly declared that she is now engaged to record producer Benny Blanco.

Benny Blanco And Selena Gomez Gets Engaged, Know Their Net Worth

Internationally renowned pop sensation Selena Gomez has publicly declared that she is now engaged to record producer Benny Blanco. Selena posted the delightful news on Thursday with an image of herself displaying an impressive diamond ring that bore the caption,Forever begins now.” There have been reports indicating that they started dating in 2023.

A Power Couple in Entertainment

Selena Gomez, known for her illustrious career in music and acting, is also a successful entrepreneur. She owns the globally loved beauty brand Rare Beauty. Meanwhile, Benny Blanco, a celebrated songwriter and producer, has made his mark with hits for artists like Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Ed Sheeran, and Katy Perry.

Selena Gomez’s Net Worth

The main reason Selena Gomez’s financial success arises is because of Rare Beauty, launched in 2020. Bloomberg states the brand is responsible for well over 80% of her net worth, but according to Business of Fashion, the valuation now tops $2 billion for it by March 2024.

Apart from her beauty company, Selena’s earnings come from music, acting, social media, and endorsement deals. She is the third most-followed celebrity in the world through social media. Selena’s net worth is around $1.3 billion (₹10,000 crore).

Benny Blanco’s Financial Highlights

Benny Blanco is 36 years old and has accumulated an enormous amount of wealth. He is estimated to have a net worth of about $50 million in 2024. Benny Blanco’s great success as a songwriter and producer has produced royalties for chart-topping songs such as “Love Yourself” by Justin Bieber, “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran, “Diamonds” by Rihanna, and “Teenage Dream” by Katy Perry.

With shared success and talent, Selena and Benny will easily become one of entertainment’s most influential power couples. Fans all over the world are waiting for the next chapter with them.

Also Read: What Is ‘Mahila Samman Yojana’? Arvind Kejriwal Announces Just Ahead Delhi Elections

Filed under

benny blanco Selena Gomez

Advertisement

Also Read

Kejriwal Announces ₹2,100 Monthly Aid For Women Under ‘Mukhymantri Mahila Samman Yojana’

Kejriwal Announces ₹2,100 Monthly Aid For Women Under ‘Mukhymantri Mahila Samman Yojana’

Pak Court Indicts Imran Khan, His Wife In New Toshakhana Case

Pak Court Indicts Imran Khan, His Wife In New Toshakhana Case

UP Govt To Revisit Anti-Gangster Law Cases, Formulate New Guidelines

UP Govt To Revisit Anti-Gangster Law Cases, Formulate New Guidelines

“My Brother Detailed How Men Are Being Harassed Under The Guise Of Women’s Law”:Bikas Kumar

“My Brother Detailed How Men Are Being Harassed Under The Guise Of Women’s Law”:Bikas Kumar

AQIS Training Module Case: Delhi HC Grants 90 Days To Police To Complete Probe

AQIS Training Module Case: Delhi HC Grants 90 Days To Police To Complete Probe

Entertainment

Who Is Antony Thattil? Keerthy Suresh Marries Her Childhood Sweetheart, Dubai-Based Businessman

Who Is Antony Thattil? Keerthy Suresh Marries Her Childhood Sweetheart, Dubai-Based Businessman

Bobby Deol On His Love Story : She Didn’t Give Me Atention, But Still I Chased Her

Bobby Deol On His Love Story : She Didn’t Give Me Atention, But Still I

What Are Triple Threat Procedures Behind Hollywood’s Changing Faces

What Are Triple Threat Procedures Behind Hollywood’s Changing Faces

Did Sai Pallavi Became Vegetarian For Her Role As Sita In Ramayana? Here’s What She Has To Say On This Rumour

Did Sai Pallavi Became Vegetarian For Her Role As Sita In Ramayana? Here’s What She

Rajinikanth Net Worth: A Look At The Financial Empire Of Highest-Paid South Indian Actor

Rajinikanth Net Worth: A Look At The Financial Empire Of Highest-Paid South Indian Actor

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox