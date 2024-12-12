Benny Blanco And Selena Gomez Gets Engaged, Know Their Net Worth

Internationally renowned pop sensation Selena Gomez has publicly declared that she is now engaged to record producer Benny Blanco.

Internationally renowned pop sensation Selena Gomez has publicly declared that she is now engaged to record producer Benny Blanco. Selena posted the delightful news on Thursday with an image of herself displaying an impressive diamond ring that bore the caption,Forever begins now.” There have been reports indicating that they started dating in 2023.

A Power Couple in Entertainment

Selena Gomez, known for her illustrious career in music and acting, is also a successful entrepreneur. She owns the globally loved beauty brand Rare Beauty. Meanwhile, Benny Blanco, a celebrated songwriter and producer, has made his mark with hits for artists like Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Ed Sheeran, and Katy Perry.

Selena Gomez’s Net Worth

The main reason Selena Gomez’s financial success arises is because of Rare Beauty, launched in 2020. Bloomberg states the brand is responsible for well over 80% of her net worth, but according to Business of Fashion, the valuation now tops $2 billion for it by March 2024.

Apart from her beauty company, Selena’s earnings come from music, acting, social media, and endorsement deals. She is the third most-followed celebrity in the world through social media. Selena’s net worth is around $1.3 billion (₹10,000 crore).

Benny Blanco’s Financial Highlights

Benny Blanco is 36 years old and has accumulated an enormous amount of wealth. He is estimated to have a net worth of about $50 million in 2024. Benny Blanco’s great success as a songwriter and producer has produced royalties for chart-topping songs such as “Love Yourself” by Justin Bieber, “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran, “Diamonds” by Rihanna, and “Teenage Dream” by Katy Perry.

With shared success and talent, Selena and Benny will easily become one of entertainment’s most influential power couples. Fans all over the world are waiting for the next chapter with them.

