What Is ‘Mahila Samman Yojana’? Arvind Kejriwal Announces Just Ahead Delhi Elections

Ahead of Delhi elections, the AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Arvind Kejriwal released the Mahila Samman Yojana, which is another welfare scheme targeted at enhancing women’s rights in Delhi. The scheme offers ₹1,000 every month for all women living in Delhi.

Kejriwal has assured that the scheme will expand after the Delhi Assembly elections that are scheduled to happen shortly, and the amount will increase to ₹2,100 a month. The move reiterates AAP’s focus on social welfare programs and its commitment to the financial independence of women.

The scheme is to gain momentum among voters and Kejriwal focused on its role in promoting economic equality and providing a safety net for women in the city.

