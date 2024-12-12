Home
Thursday, December 12, 2024
What Is ‘Mahila Samman Yojana’? Arvind Kejriwal Announces Just Ahead Delhi Elections

Ahead of Delhi elections, the AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Arvind Kejriwal released the Mahila Samman Yojana, which is another welfare scheme targeted at enhancing women’s rights in Delhi. The scheme offers ₹1,000 every month for all women living in Delhi. Kejriwal has assured that the scheme will expand after the Delhi Assembly elections that are […]

What Is ‘Mahila Samman Yojana’? Arvind Kejriwal Announces Just Ahead Delhi Elections

Ahead of Delhi elections, the AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Arvind Kejriwal released the Mahila Samman Yojana, which is another welfare scheme targeted at enhancing women’s rights in Delhi. The scheme offers ₹1,000 every month for all women living in Delhi.

Kejriwal has assured that the scheme will expand after the Delhi Assembly elections that are scheduled to happen shortly, and the amount will increase to ₹2,100 a month. The move reiterates AAP’s focus on social welfare programs and its commitment to the financial independence of women.

The scheme is to gain momentum among voters and Kejriwal focused on its role in promoting economic equality and providing a safety net for women in the city.

Also Read: Atul Subhash Listed A Checklist Ahead Taking Away His Own Life, Check Details Here

Filed under

arvind kejriwal Delhi Assemby Election Mahila Samman Yojna

