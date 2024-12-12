Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Why the Shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson Has Shocked Corporate America?

This attack has increased the threat threshold against corporate leaders. According to authorities, this coincides with growing public fury against the healthcare industry and "corporate greed."

Why the Shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson Has Shocked Corporate America?

The shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in broad daylight in Midtown Manhattan has sent shockwaves in corporate America, causing corporations to immediately review and rethink the security procedures in place to protect their most senior executives, as reported by CNN.

Thompson-led UnitedHealthcare, a unit of UnitedHealth Group with annual revenues reaching $300 billion, was shot and killed by 26-year-old Luigi Mangione, who is now facing murder and other charges in the December 4 killing.

This attack has increased the threat threshold against corporate leaders. According to authorities, this coincides with growing public fury against the healthcare industry and “corporate greed.” A report by New York Police Department intelligence had issued a warning about Thompson’s murder as inspiring acts of imitation, dubbing it a “symbolic takedown.”

Increased Demand for Corporate Security

CNN reported that security companies across the nation have seen a flood of requests in the wake of the shooting. Global Guardian, one of the corporate security companies, reported that over 70 requests for service flooded in within 36 hours of the shooting.

“It’s a huge wake-up call. The mood changed dramatically in a very short period of time,” said Seth Krummrich, vice president of Global Guardian and a retired U.S. Army Colonel.

Companies are already removing material off CEO websites, canceling public events, and encouraging executives to remove their digital footprints, which include where they reside and who they care about.

“Corporate America is nervous. People are on high alert,” said Keith Wojcieszek, global head of intelligence at Kroll, a risk advisory firm. “Healthcare is the target now, but who’s next?”

Great Risks To CEOs

Security experts warn that this might signal the beginning of a new era of greater risks to business executives, fueled by massive social media backlash and rising disdain of corporate dominance.

“There are reports that girls are fawning over this guy [Mangione],” said Eduardo Jany, senior vice president of global security at News Corp. “This level of notoriety risks triggering copycats.

Krummrich drew parallels to the increase in school shootings following the Columbine tragedy, warning, “The chance of copycat events rises dramatically.”

Extending security to CEOs and board members is a hard and expensive process for organizations. Physical guards, cybersecurity defenses, and safeguarding for CEOs’ families are common components of comprehensive security measures. However, many businesses, especially smaller ones, may find the cost excessive.

“Security is a sunk cost. It doesn’t make companies money, so it’s an easy place to cut at budget time,” said Krummrich. “But if something happens, the consequences are far worse financially and reputationally.”

The incident has forced the CEOs and boards to face unpalatable realities about their vulnerabilities. According to Bill George, former CEO of Medtronic, a cultural shift was called for.

“You have to have security for all your senior executives—and even your board members,” George said. Still, many executives are resistant because added protection is inconvenient and public.

“CEOs don’t want to live in a world where they go to their son’s baseball game and there must be security present,” George added.

While some security measures may be temporary, experts believe the attack will lead to permanent changes in how companies approach executive safety.

“This is a watershed moment,” said Fred Burton, executive director of protective intelligence at Ontic. “Companies are going to take this extremely seriously moving forward.”

ALSO READ: South Korea’s ruling party leader now in favor of impeaching President Yoon

Filed under

Brian Thompson Corporate America Luigi Mangione UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

Advertisement

Also Read

No More Crowns! Why The Netherlands Saying Goodbye To Its Beauty Pageant Competition

No More Crowns! Why The Netherlands Saying Goodbye To Its Beauty Pageant Competition

Everything You Need To Know About The Game Awards 2024

Everything You Need To Know About The Game Awards 2024

Newly Appointed Enron CEO Connor Gaydos Hit With Pie In NYC; Video Surfaces

Newly Appointed Enron CEO Connor Gaydos Hit With Pie In NYC; Video Surfaces

Your Regime’s Allies Are Falling: Netanyahu To Iranians | WATCH

Your Regime’s Allies Are Falling: Netanyahu To Iranians | WATCH

Ex-FBI Informant Alexander Smirnov Confesses To Lying About Joe And Hunter Biden

Ex-FBI Informant Alexander Smirnov Confesses To Lying About Joe And Hunter Biden

Entertainment

How Is Lil Durk Connected To 2022 Chicago Murder? Federal Prosecutors Reveal New Evidence Ahead Of Detention Hearing

How Is Lil Durk Connected To 2022 Chicago Murder? Federal Prosecutors Reveal New Evidence Ahead

Did James Kennedy REALLY Assault Ally Lewber? Arrest Reports Spark Controversy

Did James Kennedy REALLY Assault Ally Lewber? Arrest Reports Spark Controversy

Shatrughan Sinha Reveals ‘Love Triangle’ with Wife Poonam Sinha and Co-Star Reena Roy, Here’s What He Said

Shatrughan Sinha Reveals ‘Love Triangle’ with Wife Poonam Sinha and Co-Star Reena Roy, Here’s What

Who Is Antony Thattil? Keerthy Suresh Marries Her Childhood Sweetheart, Dubai-Based Businessman

Who Is Antony Thattil? Keerthy Suresh Marries Her Childhood Sweetheart, Dubai-Based Businessman

Bobby Deol On His Love Story : She Didn’t Give Me Atention, But Still I Chased Her

Bobby Deol On His Love Story : She Didn’t Give Me Atention, But Still I

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox