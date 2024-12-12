‘There Is No Other Way’: South Korea’s Ruling Party Leader Favors Impeaching President Yoon

South Korea's ruling conservative party leader, Han Dong-hoon, has voiced support for President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment following his controversial martial law declaration. Amid rising tensions and public backlash, Han emphasized the need for immediate action, despite previous setbacks in the National Assembly.

The leader of South Korea’s ruling conservative People Power Party, Han Dong-hoon, has expressed his support for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, following the president’s brief declaration of martial law. In a briefing on Thursday, Han told reporters, “there is no other way” to address the situation.

Impeachment Calls Grow

A week ago, Han had already suggested that President Yoon’s suspension was necessary, stating that “prompt suspension of his duties is necessary.” However, Han’s earlier calls for action were complicated by an impeachment motion initiated by the opposition party. Despite the motion advancing through South Korea’s National Assembly, lawmakers from the People Power Party refrained from supporting the vote, leaving President Yoon in power.

This turn of events left the ruling party in a position similar to where they started, with no immediate resolution in sight. “Since it has been confirmed that President Yoon Suk Yeol has no intention of resigning early, an immediate suspension from office is necessary,” Han stated on Thursday morning in Seoul. While Han reiterated his position from the previous week, he stopped short of using the word “impeachment,” instead emphasizing the need for action from party members during the next National Assembly vote. “Our party members should attend the National Assembly and vote according to their consciences at the next vote,” Han added.

Martial Law and Public Backlash Against Yoon

The controversy erupted following a late-night speech by President Yoon last week in which he declared martial law across South Korea. The move, which triggered widespread protests, included bans on political activities and calls to halt the “dissemination of fake news” and the manipulation of public opinion. The National Assembly swiftly voted to demand the rescinding of the martial law order, which Yoon complied with shortly thereafter.

Following the declaration, Han made it clear that the People Power Party had taken a firm stance against the actions of President Yoon. “From the time martial law was declared until now, we have consistently taken a firm stance that those involved in martial law, including the president, should be severely punished,” Han said. “The president should be immediately suspended from state affairs, including the right to command the military. We must prevent any further confusion, and now there is only one effective way to do so.”

Defiant Stance by President Yoon

In connection with the martial law declaration, South Korean police conducted a raid at the president’s office on Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation into the incident.

In a defiant response to mounting criticism, President Yoon addressed the situation on Thursday, asserting that he would defend himself against any impeachment or investigation efforts. “Whether they try to impeach me or investigate me, I will speak for myself. I will not avoid legal and political responsibility regarding the declaration of martial law,” Yoon stated.

Yoon defended his decision to invoke martial law, explaining that he believed the opposition party was abusing its constitutional authority. “I intended to prevent the collapse of the liberal democratic constitutional order and normalize the function of the state,” Yoon explained.

This statement came just hours before the opposition party was expected to submit a new impeachment motion against President Yoon, which could be put to a vote as early as Saturday.

Also Read: Who Is Kari Lake? Trump’s Pick For Director Of Voice of America