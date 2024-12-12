Who Is Kari Lake? Trump’s Pick For Director Of Voice of America

Kari Lake, a former news anchor and staunch ally of Donald Trump, has been appointed to lead Voice of America (VOA), the U.S. government-funded international media broadcaster. The move aligns with Trump’s vision to reshape VOA’s messaging to promote American values of “Freedom and Liberty” globally.

President-elect Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that Kari Lake, a former news anchor and staunch Republican ally, will head Voice of America (VOA), the U.S. government-funded international media broadcaster. The appointment comes after Lake’s recent unsuccessful bid for the Arizona Senate seat and marks another significant step in shaping Trump’s administration.

Trump’s Vision for Voice of America

Trump shared the announcement on his Truth Social platform, stating that Lake would ensure the promotion of American values such as “Freedom and Liberty” through VOA’s broadcasts. “She will ensure that the American values of Freedom and Liberty are broadcast around the World FAIRLY and ACCURATELY, unlike the lies spread by the Fake News Media,” Trump declared.

Lake, a longtime Trump supporter, rose to prominence in conservative circles after leaving her nearly three-decade career as a news anchor in Phoenix. During her tenure, she faced criticism for controversial statements, including sharing misinformation about COVID-19 on social media. Lake transitioned into politics in 2021, building a loyal base and gaining national attention for her criticism of the mainstream media, which she often referred to as “fake news.”

Who Is Kari Lake?

Lake’s political career has been marked by a steadfast alignment with Trump’s rhetoric, particularly on issues like election fraud. Despite losing the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial race and failing to secure a Senate seat in 2024, Lake continued to claim electoral fraud, even labeling herself as the “lawful governor” in her book Unafraid: Just Getting Started.

VOA, founded during World War II, broadcasts in over 40 languages across radio, television, and digital platforms. Its congressional charter mandates the presentation of independent news to international audiences. Under Trump’s previous administration, VOA faced criticism for its coverage, including allegations of amplifying Chinese propaganda during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump’s dissatisfaction with VOA’s reporting during his first term was evident when he accused the broadcaster of using taxpayer funds “to speak for authoritarian regimes.” This criticism followed VOA’s coverage of the lifting of lockdowns in Wuhan, China, the city where the coronavirus first emerged. In response, VOA defended its reporting as independent and consistent with its charter.

Kari Lake Gets Huge Praise From Trump

In his statement, Trump highlighted Lake’s communication skills and ideological alignment as key reasons for her selection. “Lake will be appointed by and work closely with the head of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, who I will announce soon,” Trump added. Her appointment underscores Trump’s ongoing focus on reshaping the U.S. media landscape to align with his administration’s narrative.

During President Joe Biden’s tenure, many VOA officials aligned with Trump were removed from their roles. These changes reflected a broader effort by the Biden administration to restore what it described as journalistic independence at VOA. Lake’s appointment signals a likely reversal of these policies under Trump’s leadership.

In addition to Lake, Trump announced other appointments on Wednesday, including Leandro Rizzuto as U.S. ambassador to the Organization of American States. Dan Newlin, a Florida-based personal injury attorney, was named ambassador to Colombia, while Peter Lamelas, a physician and founder of a major urgent care network in Florida, was selected as ambassador to Argentina. Lamelas is known for his substantial donations to Trump and other leading Republican campaigns.

Also Read: Elon Musk’s Tesla Hits All-Time High With Shares Up 69%—Is Trump’s Election Victory Cause?