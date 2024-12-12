Who Is Antony Thattil? Keerthy Suresh Marries Her Childhood Sweetheart, Dubai-Based Businessman

Keerthy Suresh and businessman Antony Thattil have officially tied the knot in a private ceremony in Goa. The couple, who had kept their relationship under wraps for years, shared their joyous moment with fans through heartfelt posts on social media.

Popular actress Keerthy Suresh and businessman Antony Thattil are officially married! The couple, who has long been the subject of media speculation, tied the knot in a serene and intimate ceremony in Goa on Thursday. The joyful occasion was shared with fans by Keerthy through Instagram, where she posted pictures of the ceremony and captioned the images with, “ForTheLoveOfNyke.” According to a reports, the couple exchanged vows in a traditional Iyengar ceremony.

Traditional bridal look

For the special day, Keerthy looked absolutely radiant in a yellow and green madisar saree, which was perfectly complemented by a side bun styled with the iconic Aandal Kondai. The actress, known for her versatile roles in Indian cinema, was joined by close family and friends for the ceremony. Among the esteemed guests was none other than Thalapathy Vijay, the superstar of Tamil cinema, who added to the celebratory mood of the occasion.

Who is Antony Thattil, husband of Keerthy Suresh?

Antony Thattil, Keerthy’s husband, is a Dubai-based businessman with a network of resorts in Kochi, his hometown. Additionally, he owns several companies registered in Chennai, Keerthy’s hometown. Known for his low profile, Antony has mostly stayed out of the public eye, rarely appearing in the media or at events with Keerthy. According to reports, the couple has been dating for nearly 15 years, having met as teenagers. They began their relationship around 2008-2009, when Keerthy was in school and Antony was about to start his undergraduate studies.

Despite their long-standing relationship, Keerthy and Antony have kept their personal life very private. The couple has not shared pictures together on social media, nor have they made joint public appearances. Keerthy, known for her discretion, had previously hinted at being in a relationship, emphasizing that love should be founded on mutual respect and understanding, akin to a deep friendship.

Keerthy Suresh career

Keerthy, now 32, has built a remarkable career in the Indian film industry. Her journey began at the age of 7 when she appeared as a child artist. After a brief break to complete her education, Keerthy returned to the industry in 2013 with her debut lead role in the Malayalam film Geethaanjali, directed by Priyadarshan. She later ventured into Tamil and Telugu films, gaining widespread recognition.

Her breakthrough came in 2018 with the Telugu film Mahanati, where she portrayed the legendary actress Savitri. This role earned her the prestigious National Film Award for Best Actress. Following her success in Mahanati, Keerthy starred in several hit films, including Sarkar, Annaatthe, and Kalki 2898 AD. This year, Keerthy will be making her Hindi film debut with Baby John.

Keerthy’s career continues to flourish, with her acting prowess and dedication to her craft gaining her an ever-growing fanbase.

