EaseMyTrip Swifty Begins Flight Booking To Maldives, Forgets 'Nation First, Business Later' Stance

In an interesting turn, one of the famous travel company – EaseMyTrip has discreetly resumed flight bookings from Indian cities to the Maldives, just months after imposing a ban on January 8, 2024. This decision followed controversial comments made by three Maldivian ministers after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Lakshadweep on January 2, 2024, during which he shared photos showcasing the island’s beauty on social media.

“Nation First” – only as long as it gets you media/marketing leverage. Did I miss an announcement on when they backtracked on their boycott? Exhibit: EaseMyTrip 🤡 pic.twitter.com/xFEyUtADUW — Jay (@thetrickytrade) May 26, 2024

EaseMyTrip was the first travel company to engage in the social media conflict, responding to the Maldivian ministers’ remarks by halting all flight bookings to the Maldives. The company justified its actions with a strong patriotic stance, emphasizing “Nation First, Business Later.”

Dude was sending me messages abt banning of flights! pic.twitter.com/EKfSX8l2KN — Jitendra Jain (@jitendrajain) May 26, 2024

Now, anyone looking to travel to the Maldives can book their flights through the EaseMyTrip platform from any Indian city. Despite this significant policy reversal, EaseMyTrip has not made an official announcement regarding the lift of the “indefinite ban.”

The backlash from India towards the Maldives, particularly on social media, was intense following the ministers’ comments. Many Indians decided to drop the Maldives from their travel plans, and EaseMyTrip took a decisive step by banning all flight bookings to the island nation on its platform.

With anti-Maldives sentiments gradually subsiding among Indian citizens, EaseMyTrip has quietly resumed flight bookings to the Maldives. In contrast to their initial ban, which was loudly proclaimed on social media and through WhatsApp messages to users explaining their “Nation First, Business Later” stance, the company has chosen not to publicize the lifting of the ban.

Show Full Article