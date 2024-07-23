Bhutan King And PM Dasho Visits Adani's Key Infra Project

A high-level delegation from Bhutan, including the King and Prime Minister, visited Adani Group’s key infrastructure projects at Mundra and Khavda during their two-day trip to Gujarat on Tuesday.

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani expressed his gratitude in a post on X, thanking Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay for visiting the 30 GW Renewable Energy site at Khavda and Mundra Port. He praised Bhutan’s dedication to eco-friendly initiatives and expressed enthusiasm for future collaborations to promote sustainability.

Immensely grateful to His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan and Hon. @PMBhutan Dasho Tshering Tobgay for visiting Adani’s 30 GW Renewable Energy site at Khavda and Mundra Port. Deeply inspired by Bhutan’s vibrant spirit and steadfast commitment to eco-friendly… pic.twitter.com/ZsIotDYC2g — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) July 23, 2024

The main purpose of their visit was to explore potential collaborations with the Adani Group in various sectors. Mundra is home to India’s largest commercial port operated by the Adani Group, while Khavda hosts the world’s largest renewable energy park under development.

Adani Group has transformed Mundra from a barren wasteland into a leading port and industrial hub, showcasing its capability in large-scale projects. The group is also committed to green energy and is developing a massive energy park at Khavda to provide clean and affordable energy.

Bhutan aims to leverage Adani Group’s expertise in infrastructure projects. Key areas of interest discussed included hydropower, transmission lines, urban development, green hydrogen, and renewable energy. The Adani Group has already signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Druk Green Power Company (DGPC) for the 570 MW Wangchhu Hydropower Project. DGPC officials joined the King on his visit to Adani’s sites.

Hydropower is crucial for Bhutan’s economy, significantly contributing to its GDP and export revenues. Bhutan exports much of its electricity to India, which helps meet India’s energy needs. Bhutan’s hydropower potential is around 30,000 MW, with about 24,000 MW considered economically viable. India’s support since the 1960s has been essential for Bhutan’s economic growth.

Adani Group also supports sustainable development in neighboring countries. Recent collaborations include a 20-year agreement with Sri Lanka for wind power stations, marking the largest foreign direct investment and power project in the country’s history. Additionally, Adani Group has begun exporting power to Bangladesh from its 1,600 MW Godda Power Plant in Jharkhand, India’s first trans-national power project.

The discussions between the Bhutanese delegation and Adani Group highlight their shared commitment to sustainable development and regional economic growth through strategic partnerships.