Business

Q3FY18 GDP, private consumption, GVA, monsoon, demonetisation, Narendra Modi, gdp,Banking reforms,China,Modi govt,Growth,India, Indian Prime Minister, GDP,India GDP Growth,GDP Growth,Indian Economy, national news, business news

GDP growth estimated at 7.25% during 2018-19 compared to 6.7% in 2017-18

7th Pay Commission, West Bengal government employees, Mamata Banarjee, DA hike, Salary hike announced, 7th Pay Commission, Seventh Pay Commission, Central government employees, salary hike, 7th Pay Commission, Delhi doctors, BSNL, Indian Railways

7th Pay Commission: Salary hike announced for West Bengal government employees

7th pay commission, 7th commission, uttar pradesh government employees, 7th pay commission news, 7th pay commission notification, business news

7th Pay Commission news: Major disappointment for over 1.12 lakh armed forces personnel as Centre rejects demand for higher Military Service Pay

Arun Jaitley, bad loans, banks, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley says banks may recover bad loans upto Rs 70,000 crore in current financial year

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that a number of big bad loans cases including Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd and Essar Steel India Ltd are expected that they may get....

Nirav Modi, UK, extradition request, MoS External Affairs VK Singh

MoS External Affairs VK Singh says Nirav Modi is in UK, extradition request is under consideration

PNB bank fraud case: Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh on Friday told the Rajya Sabha that bank fraud businessman Nirav Modi has been located in the....

7th pay commission, Seventh Pay commission, bsnl, central government employees, salary hike, arrears, 2019, bharat-sanchar nagar limited employees, manoj sinha, arun jaitley, Finance ministry

7th Pay Commission: Here's a good news for BSNL employees

7th Pay Commission: The central government employees, who have been waiting and demanding for the implementation of the 7th pay commission recommendations, may receive a piece of good news in....

7th cpc, 7th pay commission latest news, 7th cpc arrears, maharashtra, salary hike 7th Pay Commission, seventh pay commission, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, Devendra Fadnavis, 7th Pay Commission recommendations, January 1, salary hike, arrears

7th Pay Commission: Maharashtra to implement 7th Pay Commission recommendations from January 1

7th Pay Commission: According to the latest reports, the Maharashtra government will implement the recommendations of the 7th pay commission from January 1, 2019. On Thursday, the decision to implement....

7th Pay Commission, West Bengal government employees, Mamata Banarjee, DA hike, Salary hike announced, 7th Pay Commission, Seventh Pay Commission, Central government employees, salary hike, 7th Pay Commission, Delhi doctors, BSNL, Indian Railways

7th Pay Commission: These Central government employees to get salary hike, 3 years' arrears

7th Pay Commission: Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the Central Government may implement the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, say reports. The reports added that the Central Government....

Bank strike, Banks, public sector banks, Public sector bank strike, Bank strike in capital, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank Bank of Baroda merger, nation-wide strike, bank employees on strike

Banking services affected after workers go on nation-wide strike against Vijaya, Dena and BoB merger

Bank strike in New Delhi: Banking operations came to a halt in New Delhi, on Wednesday, December 26, after more than 10 lakh employees of several public and private banks....

Delhi: Petrol price falls to year's lowest at Rs 69. 86 per litre

For the fourth straight day today, December 24, 2018, petrol prices have fallen to Rs 69.86 per litre in Delhi, which is also the lowest rate this year. As per....

7th pay commission, 7th commission, uttar pradesh government employees, 7th pay commission news, 7th pay commission notification, business news

7th pay commission: Big announcement for Uttar Pradesh government employees likely to be declared today, employees threaten to go on strike

7th pay commission: It appears that good news is coming for government employees in Uttar Pradesh as a meeting regarding the payment of allowances, salary discrepancies and cashless treatment will....

7th pay commission, 7th pay commission salary hike, Indian Railways, seventh pay commission, Indian Railway employees to get 3 times more allowances, 7th pay commission salary hike

7th pay commission: Indian Railway employees to get 3 times more allowances

7th pay commission: The Indian Railways is planning to give 3 times more allowances to the Class 4 employees, say reports. In a seminar organised by the All India Railways....

GST cuts: TVs upto 32 inch, digital cameras, movie tickets, tyres to get cheaper

GST wind down: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley says only 34 items in 28 per cent slab now: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday said the Goods & Services Tax....

7th pay commission, 7th commission, uttar pradesh government employees, 7th pay commission news, 7th pay commission notification, business news

7th Pay Commission: No salary hike for central government employees, says MoS Finance P Radhakrishnan

7th Pay Commission: The Central Government employees, who were seeking a hike in basic salary after the implementation of 7th pay commission norms, may face a major set back as....

bank Strike, Public sector banks to remain close, Bank of Baroda, Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank, AIBOC strike

Tough week ahead: Public sector banks to remain shut on December 26

Bank Strike: Against the proposed merger of Bank of Baroda, Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank, the public sector bank workers have called a nationwide strike on December 26, 2018. According....

7th Pay Commission, Salary hike, Delhi doctors, Seventh pay commission, 36 month arrears, 7th pay commission news

7th Pay Commission: Delhi doctors to get hike in salary, 36 month arrears

7th Pay Commission: The Delhi doctors may receive some good news in the new year 2019 as the government is likely to implement the benefits of the 7th pay commission....

7th Pay commission

7th Pay Commission: Good news! These government employees will get arrears for 36 months

7th pay commission: While all the central government employees are still waiting for the implementation of the 7th pay commission. Some good news has flourished for the doctors who had....

7th Pay Commission, seventh pay commission news, 7th Pay Commission hike salaries, BSNL, Central government employees, 7th Pay Commission 2019, 7th CPC

7th Pay Commission: Central government employees likely to get hike in salaries in 2019

7th Pay Commission: The Central Government employees may receive good news in the new year as Government may implement the recommendations of 7th Pay Commission and hike salaries in 2019,....

India News Punjab, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSME awards, Punjab Finance Minister, Manpreet Singh Badal, Punjab, national news

India News Punjab MSME awards: Manpreet Singh Badal says he will do everything to change the fate of Punjab

India News Punjab on Sunday organised Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) awards where Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal honoured people from the Punjab business fraternity and....

demonetisation, Parliament, Number of taxpayers increased, Income tax, taxpayers, Lok Sabha, National Democratic Alliance,Telugu Desam Party, Andhra Prdaesh, Telangana, Maharashtra Kerala, Maharshtra, Telangana, Odisha, Thiruvananthapuram, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, RBi, SBI, ICICI, cash crunch, ATMs, no cash, rs 2000, Narendra modi, National news

Nepal bans Indian currency notes of Rs 200, Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 denominations

Use of Indian currency notes of Rs 200, Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 denominations banned in Nepal: The Nepal government has issued an order not to use, carry or keep....

rs 100 coin, coin of 100 rupees, 100 rupee coin, atal bihari vajpayee coin, atal bihari vajpayee

Rs 100 coin with Atal Bihari Vajpayee's image to be launched soon

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is all set to launch a 100-rupee coin with an image of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee soon, said an official statement. It....

Shaktikant Das, New RBI chief, New RBI chief Shaktikant Das, Shaktikant Das new RBI chief, RBI, Urjit Patel

New RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das takes over, will meet public sector bank chiefs tomorrow

Newly-appointed RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday asserted that the central bank will look forward to resolving all ongoing issues of the banking sectors via discussions. Addressing his first media....

Shaktikanta Das, who played key role in 2016 demonetisation, appointed new RBI governor

Shaktikanta Das appointed as new RBI governor: Former finance secretary and current member of the finance commission Shaktikanta Das, who played a key in the 2016 demonetisation drive, was appointed....

National Pension Scheme (NPS): Govt raises contribution to 14%, tax exempted withdrawal and upto 1.5 lakh deposit free

National Pension Scheme (NPS) New Changes: The central government on Monday has announced that decision has been taken to increase contribution to the National Pension Scheme (NPS) including the changes....

urjit patel resigns, rbi governor resigns, urjit patel, fm arun jaitley. pm modi, subramanian swamy, congress, bjp

Urjit Patel resigns highlights: PM Modi, FM Arun Jaitley react to RBI guv’s shock resignation, Congress launches a tirade at BJP

Just a couple of months after a reported rift between the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Central government, RBI governor Urjit Patel on Monday resigned from his post....

Sensex, Sensitive Index, BSE , Nifty, National Stock Exchange, NSE, Sensex on Wednesday, Sensex on Tueseday, Stock Exchange, Stock Market, Stocks, latest news, Business news

Sensex down over 650 points, NSE Nifty down to 10,600 ahead of Assembly Election 2018 results

Investors turned high-strung as the BSE Sensex plummeted over 650 points on Monday morning as an impact of the exit polls ahead of the Assembly Elections 2018 results. Apart from....

7th Pay commission,7th CPC, Seventh pay commission, Indian Railways, central government employees, 7th Pay commission announcement

7th Pay Commission: Good news for railway employees, to get a hike of Rs 10,000

7th Pay Commission for Indian railway employees: A good news hit headlines for railway employees after a meeting between the Indian Railway personnel and Ministry on Tuesday, December 4. There are....

moody's investor service, JBS, JBS group, Brazilian president, Brazilian president MicheL Temer, Michel Temer scandal, investors, investment, shares, company shares, business news, latest news, international news

India's real GDP to grow at 7.2% in 2018 and 7.4% in 2019: Moody's Investors Service

India's real GDP to grow at 7.2% in 2018 and 7.4% in 2019:: Moody's Investors Service's annual Banking System Outlook on India said on Monday that India's real Gross Domestic....

Session of the Policy Commission, World Customs Organization, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, CBIC, make in india

80th Session of Policy Commission Meet of World Customs Organisation to be held in India

The 80th Session of the Policy Commission meeting is being organised by the World Customs Organization (WCO) and hosted by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), India....

Economy, GDP, gross domestic product, gdp growth

India's GDP growth slows down to 7.1% in quarter ending September

India's GDP growth fell to 7.1% in the September quarter (Q2) in 2018-19 against 8.2% in the June quarter (Q1), the government data showed on Friday. However, the GDP growth....

SBI raises fixed deposit interest rates, here's all you need to know

SBI Fixed Deposit interest rate: Good news for all FD account holders in SBI! According to a statement released by the State Bank of India (SBI), which is known to be....

Pan Card rules changed: New rule effective for transactions more than Rs, 2.5 lakh in one FY, see more details

PAN Card rules changed: Income Tax Department has set new Pan Card guidelines to prevent illegal tax evasion which will be effective from December 5, 2018. The new Pan Card rules....

Huawei Mate 20 Pro with triple rear cameras launched in India, prices starts @ Rs. 69,990

Huawei Mate 20 Pro: Huawei has launched another smartphone in India today with a triple camera set up, KIRIN 980 which will be available from today at various stalls. The prices....

most popular

Budget to be tough exercise post-note ban: Assocham

Toshiba chairman Shigenori Shiga to resign over struggling US business

Cut indirect tax rates, not direct ones: P Chidambaram

Japanese auto giant Mitsubishi fined for faking fuel consumption data

Xiaomi slips to 4th spot as Oppo, Vivo lead in China: Report

videos

Bengaluru, Karnataka government, incessant rains, Karnataka, Karnataka chief minister, Siddaramaiah, health officials, hospital built on lake

Bengaluru: K’taka govt builds hospital on lake; entire hospital facility flooded due to incessant rains

Karthik Subbaraj, Tamil movie, Pizza, Meyaadha Maan, Jigarthanda, National Award, Bobby Simha, Vijay, Mersal, 5-year journey in Kollywood, Kollywood, Mercury, Rathan Kumar, Vaibhav Reddy, Vivek Prasanna, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Induja

Karthik Subbaraj speaks to NewsX on his 5-year journey in Kollywood

NewsX Exclusive: After back to back hits, Karthik Subbaraj working on silent film with Prabhu Deva

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2019. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.