7th Pay Commission: According to the latest reports, the Maharashtra government will implement the recommendations of the 7th pay commission from January 1, 2019. On Thursday, the decision to implement....
7th Pay Commission: Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the Central Government may implement the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, say reports. The reports added that the Central Government....
India News Punjab on Sunday organised Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) awards where Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal honoured people from the Punjab business fraternity and....
Newly-appointed RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday asserted that the central bank will look forward to resolving all ongoing issues of the banking sectors via discussions. Addressing his first media....
Shaktikanta Das appointed as new RBI governor: Former finance secretary and current member of the finance commission Shaktikanta Das, who played a key in the 2016 demonetisation drive, was appointed....
National Pension Scheme (NPS) New Changes: The central government on Monday has announced that decision has been taken to increase contribution to the National Pension Scheme (NPS) including the changes....