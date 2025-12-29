LIVE TV
Infinity Group Showcases Vision at GRAtitude 2025, Guwahati Realtors' Meet

Infinity Group Showcases Vision at GRAtitude 2025, Guwahati Realtors' Meet

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: December 29, 2025 15:25:10 IST

Infinity Group Showcases Vision at GRAtitude 2025, Guwahati Realtors' Meet

Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 29: Infinity Group, one of India’s leading real estate developers, proudly participated as the Title Sponsor of GRAtitude 2025, a prestigious Pan-India Realtors’ Meet organised by the Guwahati Realtors’ Association (GRA). The landmark event was held at Kiranshree Grand, Guwahati, and saw the participation of prominent realtors, developers, and real estate professionals from across the country.

GRAtitude 2025 served as a dynamic platform for knowledge exchange, networking, and strategic business discussions, with a special focus on emerging real estate markets and opportunities in Northeast India. The event successfully brought together stakeholders from across India, reinforcing Guwahati’s growing prominence as a key real estate destination.

As Title Sponsor, Infinity Group showcased its flagship developments, highlighting its vision of delivering landmark residential and retail projects across regions—from North to Northeast India. Key projects presented in the event are Infinity Heights – Guwahati’s Tallest Premium Residential Resort, a thoughtfully designed luxury residential offering that harmonises contemporary design with green living as a pre-certified Gold Green project truly resembling as the the best flat in Guwahati, and Krishna Bhumi Arcade, India’s first cultural and product mall in Vrindavan. Conceptualised as a unique retail and spiritual destination, Krishna Bhumi Arcade is designed to serve pilgrims, devotees, and tourists alike. The presentation emphasised the projects’ strategic locations, contemporary architecture, strong investment potential, service to humanity, and Infinity Group’s commitment to quality, sustainability, and long-term value creation.

A key highlight of the event was the panel discussion titled “Real Estate 2030: Opportunities, Risks & Roadmap Ahead”, where Pulak Chamaria, Director, Infinity Group, was an esteemed speaker alongside other industry leaders. Sharing valuable insights, he spoke about the evolving dynamics of the Indian real estate sector, changing consumer preferences, and the increasing importance of regional growth markets such as Guwahati in India’s development story. He also underscored the role of strong developer–realtor collaboration in addressing market challenges, mitigating risks, and driving sustainable, long-term growth.

“Platforms like GRAtitude 2025 play a crucial role in strengthening industry relationships and fostering meaningful dialogue. Guwahati has immense growth potential, and Infinity Group is keen to be a part of its development journey by creating projects that align with market demand and future aspirations,” said Pulak Chamaria during the discussion.

Further strengthening Infinity Group’s presence at the event, Aninda Das, Vice President – Marketing, Infinity Group, delivered an engaging and insightful presentation to the assembled realtors. Centred on the theme of Realtors as Bridges of Faith, Trust, and Connection, the presentation drew from real-life experiences that define the enduring relationship between developers and consumers. Through relatable scenarios and industry anecdotes, he highlighted the pivotal role realtors play in building trust, transforming transactions into long-term relationships, and shaping positive customer experiences. The session emphasised mutual respect, transparency, and collaboration while acknowledging the dedication, challenges, and on-ground efforts of the realtor community.

In addition, Ravee Shanker Pandey presented Krishna Bhumi Arcade, Infinity Group’s landmark project in Vrindavan—India’s first religious and cultural product mall. His presentation articulated the project’s philosophy of service to humanity rooted in spirituality and devotion, highlighting its strategic location, distinctive positioning as a spiritual-retail destination, and strong investment potential driven by consistent pilgrim footfall and growing tourism.

The event also featured robust networking sessions and productive business interactions, enabling realtors from different regions to exchange perspectives, explore collaborations, and gain deeper insights into Guwahati’s evolving real estate landscape, followed by entertainment.

GRAtitude 2025 successfully communicated Guwahati’s emerging market narrative, positioning the city as a hub of strong residential demand, improving infrastructure, and expanding commercial opportunities. Infinity Group’s participation as Title Sponsor reaffirmed its confidence in regional growth markets and its proactive engagement with the nationwide realtor community.

With its strong presence at GRAtitude 2025, Infinity Group reaffirmed its role as a forward-thinking developer committed to building enduring partnerships and delivering landmark spaces that shape communities and lifestyles across India.

About Infinity Group

Infinity Group is one of Eastern India’s leading real estate developers, known for pioneering retail, commercial, and integrated developments. With marquee projects in Kolkata’s SaltLake Sector V, the Group continues to redefine urban infrastructure and business destinations through innovation, sustainability, and excellence.

For more details, contact us at:

Email: info@infinityheights.in
Phone: 9748311111

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Dec 29, 2025 3:25 PM IST
QUICK LINKS