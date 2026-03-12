Dr. Jyotiee Mehraa: The Woman Building Safe Spaces for Mental Well-Being in Modern India

Dr. Jyotiee Mehraa, Founder of Pragmana Foundation, is working toward normalizing mental health support through community-led and accessible care models.

In a rapidly evolving world where success is often measured through economic growth and innovation, emotional well-being rarely receives equal attention. Yet behind every resilient individual and strong community lies mental stability — something that has long remained overlooked in India’s public discourse. For decades, conversations around mental health were confined to silence, stigma, or moments of crisis. Dr. Jyotiee Mehraa chose to approach this reality differently, working toward making mental health support accessible, practical, and deeply human.

With a professional journey spanning more than four decades across academia, public health, and international development, Dr. Mehraa’s work has taken her across Asia and the Pacific in collaboration with global institutions such as the United Nations, AusAID, and UK Aid. Early in her career, she became among the first Indian women to receive the prestigious Fulbright Fellowship in 1990, where she studied substance-use management systems in the United States and explored ways to adapt global learnings to Indian social contexts. These experiences shaped her understanding that mental distress is rarely isolated; it is often linked to changing family roles, caregiving responsibilities, social transitions, and economic uncertainty.

Over the years, she observed a growing gap between mental health needs and available support systems. While clinical services continued to expand in hospitals and private practices, many individuals hesitated to seek help because accessible and non-judgmental spaces simply did not exist. Mental health support was still perceived as something people approached only when situations became overwhelming. Recognizing this disconnect, Dr. Mehraa founded Pragmana Foundation in 2024 as a not-for-profit initiative aimed at normalizing emotional care and making support services available before distress escalates into crisis.

What distinguishes Pragmana Foundation is its effort to move mental health conversations beyond therapy rooms. Community surveys conducted around Gurgaon revealed that people were willing to invest in mental well-being but lacked awareness of options beyond one-to-one counselling. Drawing from her international experience, Dr. Mehraa introduced structured listening circles, peer support systems, and guided group interactions alongside professional counselling services. These initiatives provide individuals with safe environments to share experiences related to life transitions such as retirement, job insecurity, caregiving pressures, parenting challenges, or personal loss — situations that often remain invisible yet emotionally demanding.

“Mental health support should begin long before crisis — within families, communities, and everyday conversations.”

At the heart of the Foundation lies the philosophy of “Practical Care with Science and Sensitivity,” combining evidence-based psychological practices with cultural understanding and empathy. The approach acknowledges that in societies like India, healing often begins through shared experiences, family and community support rather than clinical intervention alone.

Equally significant is the organization’s sustainable model of functioning. Revenue generated through purchase of services offered in urban settings is used to support free/ subsidized mental health programs for underserved communities in rural and semi-urban villages in Haryana, reducing dependence on external funding while expanding reach. The Foundation also extends its efforts toward community programs addressing substance-use challenges and emotional well-being among adolescents — areas often neglected within mainstream development initiatives.

“Dignity and emotional well-being are not privileges — they are essential foundations of a healthy society.”

Through this approach, Pragmana Foundation works with senior citizens experiencing isolation, caregivers managing emotional fatigue, women navigating life-stage transitions, men facing professional or personal uncertainty, and children with special needs such as autism and ADHD.

Dr. Mehraa believes that many emotional struggles arise quietly during moments of transition — retirement, grief, shifting identities, or changing social roles — gradually affecting confidence and self-worth. By creating structured yet approachable support systems, her work focuses on prevention rather than reaction, encouraging individuals to seek professional help early without hesitation or stigma. Her leadership reflects a belief that mental health must move from whispered conversations into organized systems of care accessible to all sections of society.

As India continues to progress socially and economically, initiatives like Pragmana Foundation highlight an important shift toward recognizing emotional wellness as an essential part of collective growth.

Dr. Jyotiee Mehraa’s journey represents leadership rooted not in visibility, but in lasting social impact. This Women’s Day, her work serves as a reminder that meaningful change often begins with listening — and with creating safe spaces where people feel understood, supported, and empowered to move forward with dignity.