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Home > Business News > Abeer Vivek Abrol Among Distinguished Guests at Landmark Events During The Venice Biennale

Abeer Vivek Abrol Among Distinguished Guests at Landmark Events During The Venice Biennale

Abeer Vivek Abrol Among Distinguished Guests at Landmark Events During The Venice Biennale

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-05-12 13:40 IST

Venice [Italy], May 11: Young Indian art collector Abeer Vivek Abrol was among the notable attendees at a series of distinguished gatherings and cultural moments during The Venice Biennale (La Biennale di Venezia), marking a significant convergence of India’s contemporary art fraternity on the global stage.

On 6 May 2026, Abrol attended the opening of celebrated artist Nalini Malani’s exhibition presented by the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art during The Venice Biennale. The exhibition drew leading collectors, patrons and members of the international art community, underscoring the growing global recognition of Indian contemporary art.

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A key highlight of the Biennale festivities followed on 7 May 2026, with the celebration of philanthropist and patron of the arts Kiran Nadar’s 75th birthday. The gathering was hosted at the iconic Granaries of the Republic and Cipriani at Hotel Cipriani by Owais Husain, Minal & Dinesh Vazirani, Amit Vadehra, Gaurav Karan, Nakul Chawla, Somak Mitra, and Tushar Jiwarajka, bringing together an influential gathering of collectors, gallerists, auction house executives, and artists from across the world.

The celebrations saw the presence of several eminent personalities from the global art ecosystem, including members of the Christie’s team such as Sonal Singh, Damien Vesey, and Nishad Avari, alongside representatives from Sotheby’s, including Manjari Sihare. Prominent Indian collectors, including Kito De Boer, Taimur Hassan, Umesh Gaur, Suhel Seth, and Dara Mehta, were also in attendance.

Leading Indian gallerists present at the occasion included Roshini Vadehra of Vadehra Art Gallery, Sunaina Anand of Art Alive Gallery, and Reena Lath of Akar Prakar Art Gallery. The evening was further elevated by the presence of acclaimed contemporary artists, including Paresh Maity, Vibha Galhotra and Jitish Kallat.

On 8 May 2026, Abrol also attended the unveiling of renowned artist Paresh Maity’s sculpture installation, another notable moment during the Venice Biennale that brought together prominent figures from the international art world.

Speaking on the experience, Abeer Vivek Abrol described this year’s Biennale as “deeply inspiring,” noting the importance of witnessing Indian art and patronage being celebrated on such an influential international platform. As one of the younger faces within India’s emerging collector community, Abrol’s presence at these landmark events reflected the growing engagement of a new generation with contemporary art and cultural patronage on a global scale.

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Abeer Vivek Abrol Among Distinguished Guests at Landmark Events During The Venice Biennale
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Abeer Vivek Abrol Among Distinguished Guests at Landmark Events During The Venice Biennale

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Abeer Vivek Abrol Among Distinguished Guests at Landmark Events During The Venice Biennale
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