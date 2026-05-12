Yazu Goes Global: India’s Most Celebrated Pan-Asian Destination Opens Its First Chapter Abroad in Galle, Sri Lanka

Perched on the beachfront of Radisson Blu Resort Galle, Yazu’s first outpost outside India brings bold Pan-Asian flavours, an innovative beverage programme to Sri Lanka’s southern coast ocean

Galle [Sri Lanka], May 12: Yazu, India’s premium Pan-Asian dining and lifestyle destination, today announced the opening of Yazu Galle, its first restaurant outside India at the Radisson Blu Resort Galle, Sri Lanka. Marking a defining milestone in the brand’s journey, Yazu Galle brings together authentic Japanese, Thai, and Cantonese cuisine, a boundary-pushing beverage programme, and an architectural experience unlike anything on the island’s dining landscape.

Positioned on the beachfront of one of Sri Lanka’s most iconic coastal destinations, Yazu Galle is both a homecoming and an arrival, a brand built on precision and craft, now finding its international expression against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean.

Founded by Ranbir Singh Nagpal and Atul Chopra, Yazu began in India with a singular vision: to deliver a Pan-Asian dining experience rooted in authenticity, technique, and modern expression. With successful outposts across Mumbai, Goa, Indore, Chandigarh, and Bangalore, the brand has steadily built a loyal following drawn to its seamless marriage of food, beverage, ambience, and energy.

Yazu Galle is the brand’s boldest expression yet. Set at the Radisson Blu Resort Galle at 523C Colombo Road, Ginthota, the restaurant represents Yazu’s first foray beyond Indian shores, a step that reflects both the brand’s maturity and its ambition to compete on a global stage.

“Our entry into Sri Lanka with Yazu Galle marks a defining milestone for the brand as we take our first step beyond India. Galle, with its unique blend of cultural depth and global appeal, offers the perfect setting for our international debut. With Yazu, we aim to introduce a refined Pan-Asian dining experience that seamlessly brings together authenticity, innovation, and high-energy hospitality — creating a destination that resonates with both global travellers and the evolving local audience.”

— Ranbir Singh Nagpal, Founder & CEO, Yazu Hospitality

An Architectural Experience: Where the Ocean Meets Asian Craft

Designed by acclaimed designer Sumessh Menon, the Yazu Galle space is a tropical Asian haven of rare beauty. The restaurant occupies an ocean-facing, sandy arena within the Radisson Blu Resort property, a beachfront setting that is at once dramatic and intimate.

Menon’s design language draws from the imagery of an authentic, nonchalant food spot in a rural part of Asia — earthy, warm, and entirely at ease with its surroundings. An imposing prefabricated timber structure anchors the space, with natural wood and woven cane elements dominating throughout. Custom-made cane pendant lamps wrapped with jute fibre and wooden beads hang above with commanding presence. The solid wood entrance door, etched with precision through CNC machining, is a work of art in its own right.

From elevated semi-private seating to soft, wave-like booth alcoves, the dining spaces offer a cocoon-like intimacy that belies the grandeur of the architecture. Yazu Galle is at once striking and serene, a space designed for long evenings, unhurried conversation, and the kind of dining that becomes memory.

“At Yazu, our focus has always been on creating a dining experience that is both refined and relevant to today’s audience. With Yazu Galle, we bring together authentic Pan-Asian flavours and a vibrant atmosphere in a setting that naturally complements the brand. Sri Lanka is an exciting market for us, and this marks an important step in expanding Yazu’s footprint while staying true to our core philosophy.”

— Atul Chopra, Partner, Yazu Hospitality

The Menu: Pan-Asian Mastery, Reimagined for the Coast

At the heart of Yazu Galle is a menu that reads like a culinary journey across Asia, one that has been thoughtfully reinterpreted through the lens of Galle’s coastal freshness and Sri Lankan terroir. Under the culinary direction of Chef Ranjan Thapa, the kitchen operates across multiple disciplines simultaneously, each executed with the precision the Yazu name demands.

The World of Sushi is a chapter unto itself, spanning Classic Nigiri, Aburi Nigiri (flame-seared tableside), and Sashimi, with premium cuts including Norwegian Salmon, Hamachi (Yellow Tail), Japanese Grilled Eel (Unagi), and the prized Blue Fin Tuna Chu-Toro.

Signature Maki Rolls range from the inventive Yazu Watermelon Roll to the indulgent Ocean Platters, which bring together the best of the sushi counter in a single, curated spread.

The Dim Sum programme spans Cantonese classics and contemporary creations with equal confidence: Experience Dim Sum Basket, the chef’s own selection of the kitchen’s finest, served in a single bamboo steamer.

The Hot Stone Grill brings robata-inspired theatre to the table: Grilled Miso Black Cod, Jumbo Prawn with Thai herb sweet chilli, Australian Lamb Chops in Korean Gochujang sauce, and the standout Guy Kushi, Wagyu beef skewers glazed with Hibachi sauce — each grilled to order with a precision that honours the ingredient. For the larger table, the Aromatic Peking Duck, slow-cooked, carved, and served with thin pancakes and condiments, is Yazu Galle’s most ceremonial dish, and rightly so.

The Beverage Edit: Japanese Precision Meets Tropical Indulgence

Inspired by the rhythm of the coast, the Yazu Galle beverage menu, led by Sudesh Suvarna, is conceived to bridge Japanese precision with the laid-back energy of Galle.

The mocktail menu is thoughtful & features drinks like Heat Check, spicy, zesty, and refreshing with a citrus kick, and Mock Penzi, fruity, tangy, and refreshing with a herbal twist.

A Partnership Built on Shared Vision

The Radisson Blu Resort Galle, with a long-standing reputation as one of Sri Lanka’s southern coast’s most celebrated luxury destinations, aligns naturally with Yazu’s positioning as a brand that refuses to compromise on setting or experience.

Talking about the partnership, Bob Kundanmal, Chairman, Sino Lanka Hotels Holding Ltd, said, “We are delighted to partner with Yazu Hospitality to bring this exceptional Pan-Asian concept to Radisson Blu Resort Galle. Sri Lanka has always embraced diverse culinary experiences, and Yazu’s refined approach, combined with its strong brand identity, adds a new dimension to our dining offerings. We are confident that Yazu Galle will set a new benchmark in the region, enhancing the resort’s positioning as a premier lifestyle and dining destination on the southern coast.”

Factsheet:

Address: 523C Colombo Road, Ginthota, Galle, Sri Lanka

523C Colombo Road, Ginthota, Galle, Sri Lanka Timings: 12 Noon to 12 Midnight, Daily

12 Noon to 12 Midnight, Daily Reservations: +94 70 748 6486

+94 70 748 6486 Average per cover: LKR 10,000

ABOUT YAZU

YAZU is a premium Pan-Asian dining and lifestyle destination where Asian essence meets contemporary energy. Founded by Ranbir Nagpal and Atul Chopra, Yazu redefines Pan-Asian dining through authenticity, innovation, and exceptional service. With locations across Mumbai, Goa, Indore, Chandigarh, and Bangalore, YAZU continues to expand its vision across India and beyond, with Yazu Galle and Yazu Colombo marking the brand’s first international chapters.

ABOUT RADISSON BLU RESORT GALLE

Radisson Blu Resort Galle is a premier beachfront property on Sri Lanka’s southern coast, offering world-class hospitality in one of the island’s most celebrated destinations. The resort is part of the Radisson Hotel Group, one of the world’s largest and most dynamic hotel groups.

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