Why Coal India Share Price Surged 4% Today: West Asia Tensions, Record Coal Stocks And CMPDI IPO Buzz Lift Sentiment- Here’s What You Should Know

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
British Airways pilot dubai airport blast G Sudhakaran Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war DUBAI Iran news assasination attempt British Airways pilot dubai airport blast G Sudhakaran Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war DUBAI Iran news assasination attempt British Airways pilot dubai airport blast G Sudhakaran Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war DUBAI Iran news assasination attempt British Airways pilot dubai airport blast G Sudhakaran Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war DUBAI Iran news assasination attempt
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
British Airways pilot dubai airport blast G Sudhakaran Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war DUBAI Iran news assasination attempt British Airways pilot dubai airport blast G Sudhakaran Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war DUBAI Iran news assasination attempt British Airways pilot dubai airport blast G Sudhakaran Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war DUBAI Iran news assasination attempt British Airways pilot dubai airport blast G Sudhakaran Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war DUBAI Iran news assasination attempt
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Why Coal India Share Price Surged 4% Today: West Asia Tensions, Record Coal Stocks And CMPDI IPO Buzz Lift Sentiment- Here’s What You Should Know

Why Coal India Share Price Surged 4% Today: West Asia Tensions, Record Coal Stocks And CMPDI IPO Buzz Lift Sentiment- Here’s What You Should Know

Coal India share price jumps 4% as West Asia tensions boost energy stocks, strong coal reserves and CMPDI IPO plans lift investor sentiment.

Coal India share price jumps 4% as West Asia tensions boost energy stocks. (Photo: Canva)
Coal India share price jumps 4% as West Asia tensions boost energy stocks. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 12, 2026 15:19:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Coal India Share Price Surged 4% Today: West Asia Tensions, Record Coal Stocks And CMPDI IPO Buzz Lift Sentiment- Here’s What You Should Know

Shares of Coal India Ltd (CIL) jumped over 4% on March 12, emerging as the top gainer on the NIFTY 50 index as escalating tensions in West Asia raised concerns over global energy supplies.

Other energy companies, including Adani Enterprises, NTPC Limited, and Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, also traded higher, gaining around 1–2%. Meanwhile, the Nifty Energy Index rose nearly 2% during the session.

West Asia Crisis Boosts Energy Stocks

Rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia have triggered concerns over disruptions in global energy supply chains. Such uncertainties often increase demand for reliable domestic energy sources like coal, which benefits companies such as Coal India.

You Might Be Interested In

Energy stocks rallied broadly on the index as investors moved toward companies expected to benefit from rising energy demand.

India Holds Record Coal Stock of 210 Million Tonnes

The government on Wednesday said it is fully prepared to handle any sudden surge in coal demand. According to the coal ministry, the country currently holds around 210 million tonnes (MT) of coal, which is sufficient for approximately 88 days of consumption.

Coal production and supply have outpaced consumption this year, leading to record stock levels at coal mines and thermal power plants.

Pithead coal stocks at Coal India mines increased from 106.78 MT on April 1, 2025, to 121.39 MT as of March 9, 2026.

Additional coal availability includes:

  • 6.07 MT at the mines of Singareni Collieries Company Limited

  • 15.12 MT at captive and commercial mines

  • 14 MT currently in transit

This brings total coal stock to 156.58 MT, the highest ever recorded, according to reports.

In addition, thermal power plants hold about 54.05 MT, which is sufficient for around 24 days of consumption.

CMPDI IPO Plans Provide Additional Boost

Investor sentiment also received support from reports that Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Limited (CMPDI), the consultancy and technical arm of Coal India, is planning an initial public offering.

The company has already filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

The IPO will be an offer for sale of up to 7.14 crore equity shares, representing a 10% stake divestment by Coal India.

Coal India Stock Performance

Coal India shares were trading at ₹464.8, up 4.04% on the day as of 12:49 IST on the NSE.

The stock has delivered strong returns across different time periods:

  • Up 13.66% in the last one month

  • Up 22.87% in the last one year

In comparison:

  • NIFTY 50 has gained 5.92% in the past year

  • Nifty Energy Index has risen 16.88%

The stock also logged its third consecutive session of gains.

Trading volumes remained strong, with 133.98 lakh shares traded, higher than the one-month daily average of 102.75 lakh shares.

Why Analysts See Further Upside in Coal India

According to analysts at Axis Securities, several factors could continue supporting Coal India shares.

Power Demand Could Rise in Summer

Power demand has remained subdued so far in FY26, growing only 0.8% year-on-year. In February 2026, electricity demand grew 1.1% YoY, reaching around 133 billion units (BU).

The slower growth has been attributed to an extended monsoon and cooler-than-normal temperatures linked to La Niña.

However, weather models suggest the La Niña phase is fading toward El Niño–Southern Oscillation neutral conditions, with a 40% probability of an El Niño event developing by May–July 2026, which could increase electricity demand during summer.

Tighter Indonesian Coal Supply

Indonesia remains India’s largest supplier of imported thermal coal. However, Indonesia’s coal exports fell 3.7% year-on-year in 2025 to about 391 MT, well below the government’s export target of 650 MT.

Lower export volumes increase the competitiveness of Coal India’s domestic coal, potentially boosting demand and pricing.

Rising Natural Gas Prices

Energy markets are also reacting to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20% of global oil and 30% of LNG supplies pass.

Higher natural gas prices could reduce gas-based power generation in India, further increasing reliance on coal.

Outlook for Coal India

Axis Securities believes rising global coal prices, stronger electricity demand, and tighter international supply could support Coal India’s growth outlook.

The brokerage has raised its average selling price (ASP) projections by 2% for FY27 and FY28, while also slightly increasing its volume forecasts.

This could lead to an 8-9% increase in EBITDA for FY27–FY28, driven by higher e-auction prices and stronger domestic demand.

ALSO READ: How Many Years of Jail for Hoarding LPG Cylinders in India During a Crisis? You Could Face Years in Prison — Check Rules, Penalties, Updated Price

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 3:19 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: CMPDI IPOCoal India share priceCoal India stock newsCoal India surge todaycoal-indiaWest Asia crisis energy stocks

RELATED News

How Many Years of Jail for Hoarding LPG Cylinders in India During a Crisis? You Could Face Years in Prison — Check Rules, Penalties, Updated Price

Gold and Silver Price Today on March 12: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 12: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities

From Sensation To Silver Screen: Mahakumbh Mela Girl Monalisa Bhosle’s Net Worth Revealed After She Joins Movies

Dynamic Entrepreneurs Driving Meaningful Growth with Their Businesses

LATEST NEWS

Bhooth Bangla Teaser X Review: Internet Erupts As Fans Say ‘Ghost Walked Straight Into Comedy Set’ Starring Akshay Kumar And Paresh Rawal

British Airways Pilot Arrested For Secretly Filming Sex With 16 Women, Victim’s Laptop Reveals Shocking Truth

Strait Of Hormuz Blocked: Can Saudi & UAE Pipelines Replace This Crucial Oil Route? Check All Alternate Routes

Why Coal India Share Price Surged 4% Today: West Asia Tensions, Record Coal Stocks And CMPDI IPO Buzz Lift Sentiment- Here’s What You Should Know

NTET 2026 Applications Open Till April 2, Check Dates And How To Apply

Kuwait Airport Bombed: After Blasts in Dubai, Drone Strike Hits KWI Amid Iran-US-Israel War; Authorities Say No Major Damage, Check If Flights Are Operating

Who Is G Sudhakaran? Kerala Two-Term Minister Quits CPI(M) Ahead Of Assembly Elections, Set To Contest As Independent In A Major Setback For Ruling Government

Boss Calls Her ‘Potato’ At Work: Irish Woman Wins Rs 29 Lakh In Harassment Case

Naga Chaitanya’s Jaw-Dropping Six-Pack Abs Look For Vrushakarma- But Why Are Fans Dragging Samantha and Calling Her ‘Unlucky’?

‘Made In Korea’ X Review: Priyanka Mohan, Park Hye-jin Create A Beautiful Indo-Korean Connection You Didn’t Expect

Why Coal India Share Price Surged 4% Today: West Asia Tensions, Record Coal Stocks And CMPDI IPO Buzz Lift Sentiment- Here’s What You Should Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Coal India Share Price Surged 4% Today: West Asia Tensions, Record Coal Stocks And CMPDI IPO Buzz Lift Sentiment- Here’s What You Should Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Coal India Share Price Surged 4% Today: West Asia Tensions, Record Coal Stocks And CMPDI IPO Buzz Lift Sentiment- Here’s What You Should Know
Why Coal India Share Price Surged 4% Today: West Asia Tensions, Record Coal Stocks And CMPDI IPO Buzz Lift Sentiment- Here’s What You Should Know
Why Coal India Share Price Surged 4% Today: West Asia Tensions, Record Coal Stocks And CMPDI IPO Buzz Lift Sentiment- Here’s What You Should Know
Why Coal India Share Price Surged 4% Today: West Asia Tensions, Record Coal Stocks And CMPDI IPO Buzz Lift Sentiment- Here’s What You Should Know

QUICK LINKS