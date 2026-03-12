Why Coal India Share Price Surged 4% Today: West Asia Tensions, Record Coal Stocks And CMPDI IPO Buzz Lift Sentiment- Here’s What You Should Know

Shares of Coal India Ltd (CIL) jumped over 4% on March 12, emerging as the top gainer on the NIFTY 50 index as escalating tensions in West Asia raised concerns over global energy supplies.

Other energy companies, including Adani Enterprises, NTPC Limited, and Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, also traded higher, gaining around 1–2%. Meanwhile, the Nifty Energy Index rose nearly 2% during the session.

West Asia Crisis Boosts Energy Stocks

Rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia have triggered concerns over disruptions in global energy supply chains. Such uncertainties often increase demand for reliable domestic energy sources like coal, which benefits companies such as Coal India.

Energy stocks rallied broadly on the index as investors moved toward companies expected to benefit from rising energy demand.

India Holds Record Coal Stock of 210 Million Tonnes

The government on Wednesday said it is fully prepared to handle any sudden surge in coal demand. According to the coal ministry, the country currently holds around 210 million tonnes (MT) of coal, which is sufficient for approximately 88 days of consumption.

Coal production and supply have outpaced consumption this year, leading to record stock levels at coal mines and thermal power plants.

Pithead coal stocks at Coal India mines increased from 106.78 MT on April 1, 2025, to 121.39 MT as of March 9, 2026.

Additional coal availability includes:

6.07 MT at the mines of Singareni Collieries Company Limited

15.12 MT at captive and commercial mines

14 MT currently in transit

This brings total coal stock to 156.58 MT, the highest ever recorded, according to reports.

In addition, thermal power plants hold about 54.05 MT, which is sufficient for around 24 days of consumption.

CMPDI IPO Plans Provide Additional Boost

Investor sentiment also received support from reports that Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Limited (CMPDI), the consultancy and technical arm of Coal India, is planning an initial public offering.

The company has already filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

The IPO will be an offer for sale of up to 7.14 crore equity shares, representing a 10% stake divestment by Coal India.

Coal India Stock Performance

Coal India shares were trading at ₹464.8, up 4.04% on the day as of 12:49 IST on the NSE.

The stock has delivered strong returns across different time periods:

Up 13.66% in the last one month

Up 22.87% in the last one year

In comparison:

NIFTY 50 has gained 5.92% in the past year

Nifty Energy Index has risen 16.88%

The stock also logged its third consecutive session of gains.

Trading volumes remained strong, with 133.98 lakh shares traded, higher than the one-month daily average of 102.75 lakh shares.

Why Analysts See Further Upside in Coal India

According to analysts at Axis Securities, several factors could continue supporting Coal India shares.

Power Demand Could Rise in Summer

Power demand has remained subdued so far in FY26, growing only 0.8% year-on-year. In February 2026, electricity demand grew 1.1% YoY, reaching around 133 billion units (BU).

The slower growth has been attributed to an extended monsoon and cooler-than-normal temperatures linked to La Niña.

However, weather models suggest the La Niña phase is fading toward El Niño–Southern Oscillation neutral conditions, with a 40% probability of an El Niño event developing by May–July 2026, which could increase electricity demand during summer.

Tighter Indonesian Coal Supply

Indonesia remains India’s largest supplier of imported thermal coal. However, Indonesia’s coal exports fell 3.7% year-on-year in 2025 to about 391 MT, well below the government’s export target of 650 MT.

Lower export volumes increase the competitiveness of Coal India’s domestic coal, potentially boosting demand and pricing.

Rising Natural Gas Prices

Energy markets are also reacting to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20% of global oil and 30% of LNG supplies pass.

Higher natural gas prices could reduce gas-based power generation in India, further increasing reliance on coal.

Outlook for Coal India

Axis Securities believes rising global coal prices, stronger electricity demand, and tighter international supply could support Coal India’s growth outlook.

The brokerage has raised its average selling price (ASP) projections by 2% for FY27 and FY28, while also slightly increasing its volume forecasts.

This could lead to an 8-9% increase in EBITDA for FY27–FY28, driven by higher e-auction prices and stronger domestic demand.

