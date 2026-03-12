Film ‘Calendar’ Trailer Launch Press Conference In Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12: The team of the upcoming women-centric film “Calendar” hosted a press conference in Bollywood town Mumbai today, giving the media an insight into the film’s unique concept and vision.

Produced by Adarsh Gunduraj under the banner Running Horse Creations, Calendar is originally a Kannada film and is now being released in Hindi to reach a wider audience across the country. Adarsh Gunduraj, a Chartered Accountant-turned-filmmaker who has acted before as a Hero in 2 films now starring in the film ‘Calendar’ also called as Smiling Star spoke about the inspiration behind the project and the importance of telling stories that encourage empathy and understanding.

Speaking at the event, the team shared that Calendar explores themes connected to womanhood, emotional rhythms, and the impact these experiences have on relationships and everyday life. The film aims to spark meaningful conversations while presenting an engaging narrative.

The film features a notable ensemble cast including Adarsh Gunduraj, Ramesh Indira, Prakash Thuminadu, Gurunandan, Malashri, Suchendraprasad, Chandraprabha, Shiv Pradeep, Sushmitha Nayak, Nivishka Patil and Amrutha.

Directed by Naveen Shakthi, the film’s music is composed by Sunaad Gowtham, with Cinematography by Ramesh Koira, Editing by Suresh Arumugam. Stunts given by National Awardee and KGF- Kantaara fame Vikram Mor. Produced and Story given by Adarsh Gunduraj,

Co-Produced by Shiv Pradeep and Co-Directed by Mahantesh R.

Calendar is slated for theatrical release on 3rd April, 2026. Distribution by VK Films (Vijay Kiragandur Films)

The team expressed their gratitude to the media for their support and looks forward to audiences experiencing the film on the big screens.

