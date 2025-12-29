Ladki Bahin Yojana Benefits Linked to e-KYC: Here’s a Step-by-Step Guide to Link Your Documents

The beneficiaries who are currently availing of the monthly subsidy of ₹1,500 under Maharashtra’s Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana will have to finish their e-KYC verification no later than December 31, 2025, which is the absolute last date, to continue receiving the benefit. The verification process is a must to check the qualification and also to ensure that the money goes to the right bank accounts, which are linked to Aadhaar through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme.

How to Finish e-KYC Online

The process of e-KYC can be done very conveniently by the beneficiaries via the official site ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in.

Enter Details: First, the beneficiary has to click on the ‘e-KYC’ bar, type in the 12-digit Aadhaar number, and then give the Captcha answer.

Authentication: After approval of the consent, click ‘Send OTP’. Then, you can enter the code that has been sent to your mobile, linked to your Aadhaar.

Submission: Just before the final submission, some users may be asked to submit documents like ration cards or income proof again.

Special Provisions & Corrections

A one-time correction window until the end of December has been provided by the government for errors during the finesse of the year 2025. The women will be allowed to rectify technical or documentation errors committed during the first registration. Moreover, the women who are widowed, divorced, or single and do not have a father or husband’s UAID can get their verification done by just submitting the relevant supporting documents (such as certificates of death or divorce) to the Women and Child Development Officer of the respective district or through the Anganwadi workers who are located nearby.

Consequences of Delay

Not completing the e-KYC process by December 31, 2025, could lead to the freezing of monthly payments starting January 2026. The government has, however, encouraged all 2.3 crore beneficiaries to be fast and not wait for the last-minute portal issues to get through, as transfers can be reinitiated after verification is done later.

