SIP vs Lumpsum: Which Mutual Fund Strategy Builds Wealth Faster?

SIP VS Lumpsum: so the question is which method gets you richer and faster. The truthful answer is that it depends. In case of a market boom, and if you are lucky enough to invest a Lumpsum at the right time, then your money will fly. But that is a very big if. SIP, on the other hand, is a patient and smart player throughout the entire investing period.

Its regular investing helps not only to smooth out the ups and downs of market prices through rupee cost averaging, but also to control emotions and create strong financial discipline. Lumpsum can be thought of as a daring one-shot swing, whereas SIP is a slow but sure marathon runner. Who is the real winner then? The one that corresponds to your goals, temperament, and patience.