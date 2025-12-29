Gold And Silver Price Today On 29 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: In India, gold and silver prices were unchanged on Saturday, December 29, indicating the ongoing interest of investors in precious metals due to global market signals. MCX reported that the rates of 24K, 22K, and 18K gold were somewhat different in the main cities, with Chennai and Kerala having slightly higher prices. Silver was the same at ₹2,58,000 per kilogram across all major metro areas. Investors and traders are watching these prices closely, as both gold and silver remain safe-haven assets during market fluctuations.

Gold Rate In India

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on Saturday, December 29.

24 Karat Gold Rate: ₹14,186

22 Karat Gold Rate: ₹13,005

18 Karat Gold Rate: ₹10,633

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Chennai ₹14,204 ₹13,020 ₹10,865 Mumbai ₹14,171 ₹12,990 ₹10,628 Delhi ₹14,186 ₹13,005 ₹10,633 Kolkata ₹14,171 ₹12,990 ₹10,628 Bangalore ₹14,171 ₹12,990 ₹10,628 Hyderabad ₹14,171 ₹12,990 ₹10,628 Kerala ₹14,204 ₹13,020 ₹10,865 Pune ₹14,171 ₹12,990 ₹10,628

Silver Rate Today In Major Indian Cities

City 1 Kg Silver Rate Today Chennai ₹ 2,58,000 Mumbai ₹ 2,58,000 Delhi ₹ 2,58,000 Kolkata ₹ 2,58,000 Bangalore ₹ 2,58,000 Hyderabad ₹ 2,58,000 Kerala ₹ 2,58,000 Pune ₹ 2,58,000

(With Inputs From Good Returnd)

