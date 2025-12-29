LIVE TV
Gold And Silver Price Today On 29 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and silver prices in India remained steady on December 29, with slight variations across cities; Chennai and Kerala saw higher gold rates, while silver held firm at ₹2,58,000 per kg.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 29, 2025 10:10:25 IST

Gold Rate in India: In India, gold and silver prices were unchanged on Saturday, December 29, indicating the ongoing interest of investors in precious metals due to global market signals. MCX reported that the rates of 24K, 22K, and 18K gold were somewhat different in the main cities, with Chennai and Kerala having slightly higher prices. Silver was the same at ₹2,58,000 per kilogram across all major metro areas. Investors and traders are watching these prices closely, as both gold and silver remain safe-haven assets during market fluctuations.

Gold Rate In India 

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on Saturday, December 29. 

  • 24 Karat Gold Rate: ₹14,186
  • 22 Karat Gold Rate: ₹13,005
  • 18 Karat Gold Rate: ₹10,633

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹14,204 ₹13,020 ₹10,865
Mumbai ₹14,171 ₹12,990 ₹10,628
Delhi ₹14,186 ₹13,005 ₹10,633
Kolkata ₹14,171 ₹12,990 ₹10,628
Bangalore ₹14,171 ₹12,990 ₹10,628
Hyderabad ₹14,171 ₹12,990 ₹10,628
Kerala ₹14,204 ₹13,020 ₹10,865
Pune ₹14,171 ₹12,990 ₹10,628

Silver Rate Today In Major Indian Cities 

City 1 Kg Silver Rate Today
Chennai ₹ 2,58,000
Mumbai ₹ 2,58,000
Delhi ₹ 2,58,000
Kolkata ₹ 2,58,000
Bangalore ₹ 2,58,000
Hyderabad ₹ 2,58,000
Kerala ₹ 2,58,000
Pune ₹ 2,58,000

(With Inputs From Good Returnd)

First published on: Dec 29, 2024 10:10 AM IST
QUICK LINKS